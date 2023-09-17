The Plano West volleyball team didn't lose much in terms of quantity from last year's regional quarterfinalist squad, graduating just five players. The quality of those alumni, however, is another matter.
Of those five seniors, three finished among the team's top four hitters in alums Blaire Bayless, Kaitlyn Ruhman and Ainsley Denison. Bayless was voted as the District 6-6A and Star Local Media all-area MVP following a masterclass of a senior season with 541 kills, 138 aces, 74 blocks and 309 digs.
Denison, the 6-6A blocker of the year, led the team in that very category with 99 rejections, while senior Brooke Bowers was tops in digs with 451.
But as the Lady Wolves sink their teeth into district play, they appear to be right on schedule. Tuesday's 3-0 win over rival Plano improved West to 17-3 on the year, just one win short of the pace last year's group set at that exact point of the season at 18-2.
"Some people are really stepping into big roles," said Cooper Phillips, West head coach. "...Our DS's and liberos are doing their thing and really balling out, they're passing the numbers that we need them to pass, and the offense has really sped up, especially to the pins and that makes a huge difference. Since we're that young, we can create shots for our kids and that's what we need to do."
Even with the gaudy overall record, it's a West group that continues to gain experience. With so many key pieces to replace heading into the season, roles have expanded for the team's returning starters and a plethora of underclassmen have leveled up to steady the Lady Wolves among the state's elite.
"It feels younger, or at least less experienced. As the season goes, we're gaining that experience," Phillips said. "(Tuesday against Plano) was a good example. We did some bad things, but we found ways to win. That's where that experience comes from."
Between the Lady Wolves' senior class, a combined 950 kills were lost to graduation. That left the team's two setters, junior Sophia Wei and senior Gabby Seeds, with a plethora of new weapons to distribute the ball to.
So far, senior Kate Mansfield has seen the largest uptick in her offense. With Bayless hammering away on opponents from the outside, Mansfield uncorked most of her attacks down the middle last season. But the California-Berkeley commit is seeing much more activity at the pins during her senior year and has emerged as the team's go-to hitter.
Mansfield has thrived thus far, comfortably eclipsing the 192 kills she had last season with a team-high 273 through 20 matches. Seldom has a defense found a consistent answer for the 6-foot-2 blocker's heavy swing, as she averages 4.1 kills per set on a .380 hit percentage.
"We went to Kate. She has become our go-to and now we have some young outsides who are stepping into bigger roles," Phillips said. "... "If we're going to pass well, we're just going to go as fast as we can, and if she's in the position to do it and we think the matchup is right, we're going to do it."
Sophomore Blaire Bowers has stepped into a six-rotation role, currently among the team's top three in kills (148), aces (17) and digs (150), and the West offense has gotten a lift with sophomore Reese Poerner back from injury. Poerner is averaging nearly three kills per set, and Phillips lauded the efficient play of junior Jaila Gray.
While Mansfield remains the focus on any opposing defense, the Lady Wolves have managed to keep their offense potent even when she heads to the bench. In addition to Bowers and Poerner, West got a number of timely kills down the middle on Tuesday from junior Aajaylah Zeno.
On the back row, four players have between 145-157 digs, led by junior Ella Willenborg.
Phillips certainly has options on which lineups to deploy during his second year at the helm as West navigates its 6-6A schedule. The Lady Wolves successfully did so last year for a 13-1 record and a district championship, and Phillips expects plenty of resistance in the team's bid for a repeat.
"I think there's a little bit of pressure on them to defend, but we talk about that every day. There's a target on our back and we know it," he said. "People want to beat us and they're going to give us their best. Pressure makes diamonds, so hopefully we're shining at the end."
At 2-0 in district play leading up to Friday's match with Lewisville, the Lady Wolves return to the court at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Marcus.
