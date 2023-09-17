Plano West VB

The Plano West volleyball team improved to 18-2 overall and 2-0 in District 6-6A following Tuesday's 3-0 win over Plano.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Plano West volleyball team didn't lose much in terms of quantity from last year's regional quarterfinalist squad, graduating just five players. The quality of those alumni, however, is another matter.

Of those five seniors, three finished among the team's top four hitters in alums Blaire Bayless, Kaitlyn Ruhman and Ainsley Denison. Bayless was voted as the District 6-6A and Star Local Media all-area MVP following a masterclass of a senior season with 541 kills, 138 aces, 74 blocks and 309 digs.


