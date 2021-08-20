Preseason volleyball tournaments offer teams a chance to both develop chemistry and tinker with a variety of lineups early into the season. Plano West got to do plenty of both last weekend at the Duncanville Tournament of Champions.
The Lady Wolves went 5-1 over two days of competition, besting Ferris, Concordia Lutheran, South Grand Prairie, Frisco Liberty and Kennedale in straight sets before falling to reigning Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state champion Argyle Liberty Christian.
West head coach Justin Waters had plenty of chances to experiment with different personnel throughout the tournament with the Lady Wolves’ top two hitters, junior Blaire Bayless and senior Jean Dixon, both unavailable. Waters said Dixon was sidelined by a foot injury and Bayless was on a college visit. Bayless, the reigning 6-6A newcomer of the year, announced a verbal commitment to Pitt on Sunday.
“We put up a good performance. We’re still trying to get some schemes in place that we’ve been working on in practice,” Waters said. “I’ve got a lot of new players that have been put in starting roles, so I’m just trying to get them caught up to speed and get them a lot of reps. They’re improving each day and it should be a pretty productive preseason going into district.”
That was compounded without Bayless and Dixon in the lineup in Duncanville. The duo combined for 28 of West’s 43 kills in its season-opening win over Bishop Lynch on Aug. 10, and redistributing that offense elsewhere tasked several players with stepping up in their absence.
With Dixon — last season’s co-hitter of the year in 6-6A — balancing her offense between hitting and setting, Waters turned to junior Katherine Hahn to fill in for the McNeese State commit on the right side. Just as Hahn has taken on a larger role, the absence of Bayless’ offense gave players like senior Kaila Garnett and junior Katelyn Ruhman more opportunities to produce on the outside.
Waters also lauded the play of his middle blockers — through the team’s first six matches, senior Camryn McGough and sophomore Kate Mansfield lead the team in blocks with 11 and nine, respectively.
Senior Camille Heidemann has taken on setting duties following the graduation of four-year starter Ashley Le, now at Virginia, and is averaging just under six assists per set to begin the year. Dixon, when healthy, and Hahn have also taken setting reps early into the season.
“We’re trying to get on the same page with the setting and establish a consistent tempo,” Waters said.
Once back at full strength, Waters is optimistic about the prospects for his team. The Lady Wolves followed up their two trips to the Class 6A state tournament, including a runner-up finish in 2019, with a run to the regional quarterfinals last season. As West continues to iron out chemistry and acclimate its newcomers to the varsity spotlight, Waters hopes another deep playoff run isn’t too far off.
“I think we’re capable of getting back to state as long as we’re consistent,” he said. “If we’re actually playing our game and the game we train in practice, we’ll be tough to beat. The only hiccups we’ve had so far are just some new faces that haven’t settled in yet.”
Along the way, the Lady Wolves’ fourth-year head coach notched a milestone occasion to begin the season. West’s win over Lynch doubled as the 100th victory of Waters’ career.
“I’ve been fortunate to be put into a really strong program and a good situation,” Waters said. “I never thought I’d take that step from JV to varsity, but I was forced to step in a few years ago and I’m just making the program my own at this point. I don’t think you can ask for a better coaching program to take over considering I was put into the role.”
Previously an assistant at West, Waters initially took over as the team’s interim head coach in August 2018 following the resignation of longtime head coach Brittany Bridge Rodriguez. The Lady Wolves were already coming off a resurgent 2017 that resulted in a district championship, and Waters kept that arrow pointing up — crediting alums Iman Ndiaye, Jill Pressly, Noelle Piatas, Le and the other student-athletes who contributed to the most productive stretch in program history.
West has its sights set on another run to state, looking to build off its productive run in Duncanville with a swim through the Allen Texas Open on Friday-Saturday. The Lady Wolves have fared well in that tournament in the past and Waters noted that his club enters the event ranked first among the 32 teams in attendance.
“We want to go all the way and win that thing. We hope that this will set the tone for the next set of matches,” Waters said. “We have a pretty loaded preseason with a lot of big programs, so we have to get that confidence. I’ve been pretty tough on them so far and they know where they’ve slipped up in matches, so it’s about settling in and getting better each day.”
Following their stay in Allen, the Lady Wolves resume their preseason at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a road match against reigning 5-6A champion Prosper.
