After sporting one of the top teams in the state last season, Plano West head softball coach Mike Ledsome was anxious to see just what path his returning seniors would forge for themselves.
On paper, it was a cast not lacking in tenure with numerous upperclassmen competing on varsity for the third or fourth year, but the weight of leading a program was something new. Last season, cornerstones like Tatum Boyd and Elisa Rosado helped steady the ship and pace the Lady Wolves to a District 9-6A championship.
Ledsome was encouraged by the trajectory at which his girls were trending prior to the season’s cancellation, despite some expected peaks and valleys.
“I was bringing back quite a few returners but lost two big starters. We had a lot of experience but were still finding our identity. It was an up-and-down roller coaster ride through the tournaments, which we thought might happen as we tried to find our niche,” Ledsome said. “But I thought coming into our first district game, we were in a good spot.”
Instead, the Lady Wolves went for one more trip on that up-and-down roller coaster. They sprinted out to a 5-2 lead on Plano Senior, buoyed by a two-run homer from junior Cynthia Ng, before the Lady Wildcats responded with 10 unanswered runs on their way to a 12-6 victory.
It showcased the highs and lows of the Lady Wolves’ path to conjuring an identity — one that Ledsome hoped would ultimately become predicated on fundamental offense and solid defense.
“It was still a bit of a work in progress, but I think the kids knew we had to be really good on defense and we had to score runs,” he said. “We put a priority on executing on offense and doing all the little things like getting bunts down and executing sacrifice flies — finding ways to score runs every inning. In our district, no matter who you’ve got in the circle, you have to be able to score runs and make plays on defense.”
West flashed its potential during an 8-5 preseason that included a four-game winning streak during a February tournament in Austin. The Lady Wolves didn’t get to see how it would have translated to district play, but one reason Ledsome maintained optimism was the togetherness of his group — a quality embraced by his senior class.
“They bond so well and we had two pretty good freshmen fit right in this year,” Ledsome said. “We knew we had some pretty good returners, plus some freshmen and a pitcher who moved in, so there’s always a question as to how it’ll all work, but they fit in so quickly. That says a lot about our seniors for taking them in with open arms.”
Several of those seniors helped pilot West into the win column more times than not before the season’s conclusion. Senior Morgan Luster’s bat was as lethal as any in 9-6A with an average over .500, senior Faith Counter contributed big on both offense and defense, and a carousel at catcher — sparked by a knee injury sustained by sophomore Catie Kim, last year’s district newcomer of the year — wound up slotting senior outfielder Micayla Clark behind the plate.
“She hadn’t done any catching drills since she was a sophomore,” Ledsome said of Clark. “She just jumped right in and was one of those kids who would play any position to the best of her ability. Without her jumping in defensively, we wouldn’t have been where we were at that point.”
Ng had settled in as West’s full-time starting pitcher and freshman Adayah Wallace made an immediate impact as the team’s leadoff hitter and starting center fielder — flashing plenty of speed on the base paths as well.
“She hadn’t done any catching drills since she was a sophomore,” Ledsome said. “She just jumped right in and was one of those kids who would play any position to the best of her ability. Without her jumping in defensively, we wouldn’t have been where we were at that point.”
Seniors Chandler Gurney, Mackenzie Bohling, Holly Metersky and Liliana Venturoni round out a senior class whose impact on West’s chemistry was noticeable in their first season leading the charge. It’s the quality Ledsome hopes translates to his returners next season as the Lady Wolves prepare for a move to 6-6A alongside Lewisville ISD, Coppell and their other two Plano ISD bunkmates.
“The spots we’ve got back are ones we feel good about, but we’re going to have to fill some big shoes with these seniors going out,” Ledsome said. “They brought such a love and joy of the game and really showed what team chemistry was all about. Our youngsters are going to have to learn that’s what it’s all about and bring that same mentality and being happy for the success of the team, because these seniors were good at that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.