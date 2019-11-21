The Plano West volleyball team has been waiting for this week for quite some time — 365 days, to be exact.
It was Saturday’s regional final against Klein that marked the one-year anniversary of the Lady Wolves’ somber walk off the court at Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center following a 3-1 loss to Fort Bend Ridge Point in the Class 6A state semifinals. Fresh off a 3-1 verdict of its own over Klein, West is back among the state’s final four and bound for Friday’s semifinal round of the postseason.
Fittingly enough, waiting for the Lady Wolves at 7 p.m. Friday at the Culwell Center will be the Ridge Point program that spelled an end to West’s title hopes one year ago.
“I think it gives us more energy and makes us even more hyped about trying to beat them this time,” said Jill Pressly, West senior. “I think it gives us an advantage because after last year that’s going to make us fight harder.”
One year removed from authoring the program’s second-ever trip to state, Pressly and senior Iman Ndiaye said there’s a different feeling to preparations this week — noting a heightened confidence and a better familiarity with the routine. The two senior linchpins are also optimistic their team is better suited to handle the mental rigors of the state tournament — one aspect they attributed to coming up short last season.
“I remember being really nervous and not being as focused as I could have been,” Ndiaye said. “In the moment, it was such an intense game and I had a real tough time coming back from some errors. I’ve been through a lot more as a player since then and am a lot stronger.”
“I think it was just nerves last year. It was the first time we had been to state with this group and it’s just a different environment and a different atmosphere,” added Justin Waters, West head coach. “There was a different energy and I think the nerves got to them. We won big in the first set and barely slipped in the second set, but once we took that loss, the thought of our season being over kind of crept in.
“Admittedly, they told me they tightened up, so our serve-receive was a little shaky and our hitters weren’t being as aggressive as they normally are.”
With the majority of its core lineup back for 2019, all crosshairs have been squared on the postseason for the Lady Wolves — even if it sometimes came at the expense of maximum output during the regular season. Through it all, the program kept a confidence about itself that once the playoffs began, the level of play would fall in line. With five rounds in the books, the Lady Wolves swept Rowlett, Waco Midway, Rockwall and The Woodlands — ranked No. 2 in the state and authors of the Lady Wolves’ first regular-season loss back in August — before besting Klein in the regional finals, 3-1.
“They just really want it. They’re working a lot harder in games and are a lot more competitive,” Waters said. “That was kind of the frustration during the season — they were so focused on playoffs that they kind of overlooked some of the regular season. It’s nice to see that we’ve kind of turned it on ever since The Woodlands match. It’s nice to see that once we got there, they told me that I would expect to see a different team and that has been the case so far.”
Even beyond the added growth and experience over the past year, the Lady Wolves pose a different threat than their 2018 edition. Pressly and Ndiaye have been their usual potent selves, but after combining for 44 of West’s 52 kills in last year’s meeting with Ridge Point, the Lady Wolves have diversified their offense a bit more with the addition of senior Noelle Piatas, who transferred from Prestonwood Christian after helping lead that program to a state championship at the private school level.
“I think with adding some key players like Noelle and Camryn Beam that it has helped add more flow to the offense instead of it just being on us two,” Pressly said. “We also have more control as seniors and that has helped us not feel as timid on the court. Last year, we always knew that (alum) Haley Hoang would be there, but we’ve tried to take over that role this year to really help our team get to this moment.”
Waters added that West’s serve-receive has improved from last season, while the team has also retained the scrappy defensive identity that Hoang helped imprint prior to her graduation thanks to the efforts of players like juniors Morgan Carter, Lindsey Zhang and Hunter Anderson.
How that translates against a formidable Ridge Point bunch will be on display on Friday in Garland. The Lady Panthers sport a 46-4 record and a 20-match winning streak, reloading despite the graduation of top hitter Skylar Fields, who racked up 19 kills against West last season. Challenges remain in steering offense around a towering block led by senior Claire Jeter, who logged 10 blocks in the semifinals, as well as containing versatile senior Reagan Rutherford.
“Skylar really dominated that match last year and without her that’ll help us focus more on the middle and right side,” Pressly said. “We just have to be smart with our hitting choices against that block.”
A win Friday would pin the Lady Wolves against either Trophy Club Byron Nelson or Schertz Clemens in Saturday’s 6A final. A win there would polish off an all too gratifying end to high school volleyball for West’s veteran core.
“It would mean everything. I try to envision that moment all the time, and it’s something that I want to have last forever,” Ndiaye said.
“It’s my final year and I know we all want to go out with a bang,” Pressly added. “I don’t think this program has ever done this well, so leaving with a state championship would be amazing.”
