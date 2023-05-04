Plano West softball

Plano West hoists the area championship trophy following Thursday's 8-2 win over Arlington.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

COPPELL — If the Plano West softball team managed to put the ball in play on Thursday, it had reason to believe it was capable of making something happen on the base paths.

The Lady Wolves put their speed to use from the opening at-bat in Game 2 of their area-round playoff series against Arlington, bending the Lady Colts' defense for six runs within the game's first three innings on the way to an 8-2 victory from the Coppell ISD Baseball and Softball Complex.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments