COPPELL — If the Plano West softball team managed to put the ball in play on Thursday, it had reason to believe it was capable of making something happen on the base paths.
The Lady Wolves put their speed to use from the opening at-bat in Game 2 of their area-round playoff series against Arlington, bending the Lady Colts' defense for six runs within the game's first three innings on the way to an 8-2 victory from the Coppell ISD Baseball and Softball Complex.
Building off a 13-1 victory the night prior in Game 1, West picked up a series sweep and punched its ticket to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
"We felt like we had a bit of an advantage there. It wasn't our best effort, but when we needed to get a hit or make a play. Our speed was definitely a factor for sure," said Mike Ledsome, West head coach. "We had some stuff to clean up on defense with some communication things that went wrong at times, but it's another round of the playoffs and another win. Sometimes you've got to fight and gut them out and it won't always be pretty. We're excited to move on."
Although Thursday's game checked in a shade under two hours, the Lady Wolves' first three at-bats of the night were a tidy summation of the evening. West senior Adayah Wallace and sophomore Izzy Dunn both legged out bunt singles and wasted no time maneuvering into scoring position — Wallace on a steal and Dunn on defensive indifference.
That was all the setup senior Brooke Hilton needed for a sacrifice fly to score Wallace for the game's first run. Freshman Abby Jennings followed with a sac fly of her own, sending Dunn home for a 2-0 lead.
The top third in the Lady Wolves' batting order — Wallace, Dunn and Hilton — combined for seven hits, six runs and four RBIs in Thursday's win.
"The top three came up big tonight. Our bottom three did it in Game 1 and that's big for us to have so many different people stepping up," Ledsome said. "It tells you that we're a team, that we play as a team and win as a team. They pick each other up when someone's having a tough night and that's what good teams do."
That same trio struck in the bottom of the third with Wallace drawing a walk, scoring all the way from first off an RBI double by Dunn, and Hilton belting a shot off the center-field wall to plate another run as part of a four-six frame to build a 6-0 lead.
Wallace and Dunn enjoyed three-hit nights in the win, with the former scoring four runs. The Lady Wolves totaled nine hits on the night on their way to eight runs, which was actually the low mark for the team's offense this postseason after posting double-digit runs in their first three playoff games.
It was on defense, however, where Ledsome hopes to clean some things up in advance of the next round. Despite outscoring Arlington 21-3 over two games, West fell victim to three errors in both contests, including two in Thursday's fourth inning that contributed to a pair of runs by the Lady Colts.
Miscommunications on a pair of fly balls that were ultimately dropped by West gave Arlington a momentary respite, plating two runs in a three-at-bat stretch courtesy of an RBI single by pitcher Caitlyn Byrne and a sac fly from Rylee Allen to make it 6-2.
"Our defense has been good all year and that was what made tonight a little frustrating to see because we hadn't been doing that," Ledsome said. "I don't know if it was pressure of the moment or the weather, but we're better than that on defense and hopefully we got those all out this round."
Junior MC Pollacia earned the win on Thursday as the third different West pitcher to start across just four playoff games. The Lady Wolves deployed their primary starter, junior Carra Cleaves, in Game 1 of their bi-district and area series before turning the reins over to Pollacia and sophomore Marlee Flanigan for Game 2.
Pollacia tossed four innings on Thursday, striking out five and allowing two unearned runs on three hits before giving way to Cleaves over the final three frames.
"We need to put all three in those situations so they can be ready to go at any time," Ledsome said. "It's what we've been doing all year and it's been working for us, and I'm proud of our pitchers for the way they've handled it because it isn't easy. They practice every day that way and we talk all the time about them stepping up."
Pressure moments are sure to surface at some point in what figures to be a hotly contested regional quarterfinal next week as West takes on undefeated, state-ranked Denton Guyer. The Lady Wildcats improved to a staggering 32-0 on the year following an 8-0 victory over Arlington Martin on Thursday.
"Let's go. It's going to be two good teams," Ledsome said. "One of them hasn't lost all year and they're going to super confident, so we need to go in with that same confidence. We just have to play well. We have to clean up our defense and clean up a few things with our swings, and it's going to be tough.
"It won't be easy and they'll have to fight like hell to beat them, but I know these girls are up for it."
