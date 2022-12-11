There's plenty that's new with the Plano West girls basketball team, be it a host of newcomers to the varsity limelight or a first-year head coach with a program hungry for a resurgence.
But one thing that has been a constant for the Lady Wolves under the watch of Matthew Parkman has been strong, two-way play from their backcourt. And amid an emotional back-and-forth battle on the road Saturday against rival Plano, those guards were at last able to chip away at the Lady Wildcats in overtime.
It meant weathering a career-high 57 points scored by Plano senior Salese Blow, but West had the firepower to keep pace with the reigning District 6-6A offensive player of the year and generated a late flurry of turnovers to eke out an 82-76 win and improve to 1-1 in conference play.
"That was big. We're a new team with a lot of girls playing on varsity for the first time and we're still trying to build that continuity. A game like this shows a lot of growth, for sure," Parkman said.
It was an early gut-check moment for both teams, who waged a shootout headlined by two of the top scorers in the district in Blow and West senior Monica Marsh. And they brought the goods for the Saturday matinee tip-off.
Blow's 57 points are the latest in a string of monster scoring outings for the Wichita State commit during her senior year, having already hung 46 in a 68-53 win over Lake Highlands on Nov. 11. On Saturday, she helped Plano erase an 11-point second-quarter deficit with a 27-point effort in the first half, as Plano and West drew even at 37-37 by halftime.
Blow finished regulation with 53 points, capped by a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter to knot the count at 68-68.
"It's tough. We really had to rely on our assistants, who made the call to switch up to a zone," Parkman said. "They made the call that we probably needed to go zone on [Blow], and I felt like that slowed her down a bit, because a lot of the stuff she was getting early on was in the paint."
Marsh, not far removed from a 33-point gem against Bishop Lynch on Nov. 25, paced the Lady Wolves with 35 points in Saturday's win. She countered a layup by Blow with a hard dash to the basket of her own with 38 seconds remaining in overtime, converting two free throws and giving West a 77-76 edge in what would be the final lead change of the ballgame.
"Monica has done a great job, not just with the scoring piece but the leadership piece as well," Parkman said. "Her teammates and coaches rely on her for leadership and she does a great job of that and keeps everybody up."
The rest was left to the Lady Wolves' defense, which forced turnovers on Plano's next three possessions — none of which included a shot taken by the Lady Wildcats — to gain a bit of breathing room. Junior Saviah Shabazz, senior Khamryn Hopkins and freshman Zaviyana Madison all recorded steals in the game's closing moments to deter Plano from attempting a go-ahead shot, and the Lady Wolves were able to ice the game from the free-throw line as a result. West shot 10-of-11 from the line in overtime.
"We're very fortunate to have four or five really solid guards, so our guard play is what really drives us," Parkman said. "They're all solid defenders and that's where I feel like we an advantage over teams — being able to pressure them."
West's backcourt depth shined, even beyond Marsh's superlative scoring effort. Plano led by four points in overtime, 72-68, with 2:35 to go following a basket from Blow, followed by a run of five straight points from Madison. The freshman finished the game with 17 points, knocking down a pair of free throws and finishing an and-one off a steal mere seconds later to put the Lady Wolves back in front 73-72 with 2:11 to play.
"She's growing so much game by game, which is awesome," Parkman said. "We're going to need her in future years. She's already being asked to do a lot as a freshman and she's handled it well. She's stepped up big."
Shabazz and Hopkins both finished in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for West. Junior Danielle Bennett aided Plano with eight points, and junior Neybia Hernandez came off the bench to chip in six.
The Lady Wildcats had their chances late, drawing a foul with 13.8 seconds remaining in regulation but were unable to break the 68-68 gridlock from the line. Blow then took a charge on Marsh on Plano's ensuing defensive possession, but the Lady Wolves snuffed out a last-ditch try at a go-ahead basket by forcing a turnover near midcourt. A 3-point try from Marsh hit back iron to send the contest into overtime.
The two city rivals were tied at halftime and through regulation, mixing in 10 lead changes in between. West led in the second quarter 26-15 before succumbing to a 20-point quarter from Blow to will Plano back into the ballgame. Marsh returned fire in the third, scoring 11 points to nudge the Lady Wolves back in front 54-53 heading into the fourth quarter. Of the 136 points scored in regulation, Blow and Marsh were responsible for 61.7%.
"They're both really, really good players. You've got to respect that both of them are going to get theirs and just do what you can slow them down on both sides," Parkman said.
The Lady Wolves look to rise above .500 in district play at 7 p.m. Friday when they welcome Flower Mound. Plano seeks its first win in 6-6A that same time at home against Hebron.
