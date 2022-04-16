GEORGETOWN -- For 100 minutes, the Plano boys soccer team held one of the state's hottest offenses in check during Saturday's Class 6A state championship match. It wasn't until a round of penalty kicks, however, that Lake Travis was able to make its firepower reflect on the scoreboard.
The Cavaliers, held scoreless in regulation for just the second time all season, went a perfect 4-of-4 on PKs and got a pair of stops from goalkeeper Adam Schantz to spell a hard-luck end to Plano's dream postseason on Saturday, winning a 4-3 shootout to seal a 1-0 verdict for the 6A state title from Birkelbach Field.
"They took it the distance. We definitely didn't roll over," said Tex McCullough, Plano head coach. "Lake Travis is an awesome team and we knew they would be. I'm very proud of our kids. They stepped up. They didn't have any legs, but they fought and got us all the way to the end."
It was an emotional end to a resurgent run for one of the legacy programs in Texas high school soccer. The Wildcats entered Saturday in pursuit of their seventh UIL state championship, making their first appearance at the state tournament since 2009.
Just 24 hours earlier, Plano conjured another dose of postseason magic by mounting a three-goal second half to down Katy Seven Lakes in the state semifinals, 3-2. And while the Wildcats' offense helped pave their road to Saturday's state final, Plano's effort on defense kept those championship hopes afloat through 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime frames.
Senior Henry Huffstetler, one of several playoff heroes to emerge from the Wildcats' run to state, tallied eight saves in Saturday's 6A final -- helping Plano withstand an aggressive, persistent Lake Travis attack. The Cavaliers totaled a 16-3 disparity in shots attempted on Saturday, including an 8-2 edge in shots on goal.
But Huffstetler and the Plano back line had an answer for each attempt, halting a Lake Travis side that had totaled 109 goals heading into Saturday's championship match. Since the Cavaliers' last loss on Feb. 15, they had averaged nearly five goals per match.
"Henry has been a monster all year. He made some great saves tonight," McCullough said. "Their keeper was really good, too. I'm extremely proud of Henry and just our whole defense. Our defense in the playoffs was incredible, especially against all the great offenses we played."
Although the Cavaliers made sustained offense tough for Plano, senior Nolan Giles put two heavy shots on frame for the Wildcats. Giles scored three goals in the team's semifinal win and nearly added another in the 37th minute on Saturday, curving a shot inside and towards the upper 90, but Schantz made an acrobatic dive to bat the ball away.
@PSHSMensSoccer's 1st shot on goal is a beauty by Nolan Giles, but Lake Travis makes an acrobatic punch to save it and deny the chance. Less than 2 minutes remaining in the half, scoreless between Plano and Lake Travis. pic.twitter.com/AHwtqKlPv8
Huffstetler matched those heroics by stuffing multiple point-black chances by Lake Travis, and he even got a timely assist from his back line to block myriad other shots -- including one from junior Dayton Ralph with 90 seconds remaining in regulation to deny a strike from Cavalier forward Manuel Paez that was taken deep in the box.
It wasn't until 100 minutes of scoreless soccer elapsed when the pitch shed the organization and grit of the Wildcats' defense and staked the balance of the 6A state championship on a shootout, and that was when Lake Travis was able to strike.
The Cavaliers converted PK tries from Ben Platt, Connor Sanders, Pablo Gill and Alex Bethke. Plano stayed game with makes by Giles, senior Corbin Quintero and Ralph. But with the shootout squared at 3-3, Schantz came through for Lake Travis with consecutive PK stops -- the latter clinching the Cavaliers' first-ever championship. Schantz was named tournament MVP.
"It just didn't go our way and sometimes that's the way penalty kicks are, but I'm extremely proud of the kids. To finish top two in the state is something to be proud of," McCullough said. "Plano hasn't been this far in a long time and these guys changed the program."
The Wildcats close out their state runner-up campaign at 20-5-3 overall. Prior to Saturday's championship round, Plano built its postseason run on wins over Denton Guyer (2-1), Lake Highlands (2-0), Allen (1-0), El Paso Eastlake (3-1), Keller (2-1) and Seven Lakes (3-2).
"It's been incredible. They gave me some of the best memories of my career," McCullough said. "They did things that people didn't think they were going to do. My team never quit, and I promise that's a fact. They worked and they deserve to be called champions. [Lake Travis] is the state champ, but my kids played like champions."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.