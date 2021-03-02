ADDISON — Soccer can be a crazy game sometimes.
The John Paul II boys need look no further than Tuesday’s Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state semifinal — a 2-1 victory over Trinity Christian-Addison decided on penalty kicks (3-2) that head coach Rusty Oglesby called the most improbable win of his 23-year Hall of Honor coaching career.
“Today was the most unbelievable — I don’t even have words for what I just saw,” Oglesby said. “It hasn’t even sunk in. I’m still at a loss.”
Just three days removed from a dramatic overtime win in the state quarterfinals over El Paso Cathedral, John Paul conjured some more late-game magic against Trinity as its season appeared to be seconds from ending.
With the Trojans leading 1-0 in the waning moments of regulation, the Cardinals had possession and were scrambling just to muster one final shot on goal. That opportunity materialized when freshman David Apple gathered the ball just inside the box and fired off a shot just before time expired.
The strike deflected off a nearby Trinity player and, following a brief conference by the officials, was ruled a hand ball right before final buzzer sounded — awarding a penalty kick to the Cardinals with no time left on the clock.
“We were at five seconds, four seconds and I see us kick the ball and I saw it hit his hand,” Oglesby said. “Then immediately as everybody is screaming for the hand ball, thank God the ref immediately pointed and when he did, I glanced to the clock and I had it at maybe two seconds left.”
Junior Fitch Torres proceeded to convert the ensuing penalty kick and ultimately send the match into overtime, tied 1-1.
WOAH!!!! Just before time expires, TC-Addison is called for a hand ball in the box on a last-second shot by John Paul. Moments later, Fitch Torres converts the PK and we're somehow all tied up at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/0uv0h2OrQ1— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 2, 2021
Penalty kicks came into play once again after the Cardinals and Trojans remained gridlocked after two 10-minute extra sessions. At that point, Oglesby said, strategy went out the window.
“I played college football as a kicker and my belief was always, ‘Don’t talk and just let me go do my thing,’” he said. “I treated it the same way with these guys — I didn’t talk to our goalkeeper, he’s got to guess right and he did.”
John Paul cashed in on three of its five attempted penalty kicks with Torres, senior Alastair Duerson and sophomore Logan Murphy all finding the back of the net. Trinity countered with goals by Rex Au Chu and Dawson Chaffin but had three others denied by John Paul senior goalkeeper Michael Hamilton.
“It was more just intuition than anything. You kind of just have to guess,” Hamilton said. “I prayed so much before this game. I can’t tell you how much I thank God for this one. I feel like he helped me a bit there.”
Hamilton turned away the Trojans on two successful dives to the right and one to the left, mobbed by teammates after batting away Trinity’s fifth kick attempt to seal a 3-2 nod on PKs for the Cardinals.
“I’ve been in one of these before against [Bishop Lynch] and that was an extremely intense game,” Hamilton said. “From there, I was able to control my emotions and feelings and play the best that I could.”
FINAL: John Paul II def. TC-Addison via PKs (3-2)Incredible. Cardinals kept their season alive on a PK with no time left in regulation and then win it on PKs thanks to some clutch work in the net by Michael Hamilton. He stopped THREE penalty kicks. pic.twitter.com/ZlOHvVIMEV— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 2, 2021
Tuesday’s win advances John Paul to its first state title game appearance since 2016. They’ll next head to Round Rock’s Multipurpose Complex for an 11:30 a.m. kick Friday against either Beaumont Kelly or San Antonio Central Catholic.
“I’ve been dreaming about this. This is the first time I’ve ever gotten this far in any sport, and I’ve played a lot growing up. I can’t be more thankful,” Hamilton said.
Tuesday marked the third meeting of the season between the Cardinals and Trojans. The two sides split their regular-season series with John Paul getting the nod 2-1 on Dec. 7 and Trinity returning the favor with a 2-0 verdict on Jan. 13.
The Trojans appeared to be on their way to winning the rubber match after striking for a goal in the 38th minute after a lengthy throw-in by Ah Chu made its way into the box before being headed into the net by Brody Davis for a 1-0 lead.
That margin remained intact for the near-entirety of the second half with Trinity doing well to keep John Paul from materializing any clean shots on goal before the Cardinals’ dramatic finish.
“I know we were exhausted from the weekend and are capable of playing so much better, but what I love about this team is that heart, grit and determination that they used today to win,” Oglesby said. “It wasn’t about skill. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.”
The Cardinals hope a little bit more is in store on Friday when they try and capture the first state title in program history.
“It’s beautiful and to see this group turn the corner has been great to see. I’m so proud of them,” Oglesby said. “My old redneck butt showed up four years ago and those freshmen could have decided not to play for me. Now here we are playing for a ring on Friday.”
