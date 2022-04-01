PROSPER – Moments before the Plano boys soccer team was presented with the Region I-6A quarterfinal championship trophy, chants of “Hen-ry” broke out among the Wildcats’ fan base situated at Prosper ISD Children’s Health Stadium.
The Plano supporters understood the impact that senior goalkeeper Henry Huffstetler made in Friday’s 0-0 win (4-2 in penalty kicks) over Allen.
“It was amazing," Huffstetler said. “That’s what I go out and do. I go out and save penalties. I like those. I love my fans. The whole school showed up. They gave a lot of love – not just for me, but for the whole team. It was great.”
With the game scoreless heading into the shootout, Plano head coach Tex McCullough liked his team’s chances.
Even before Friday’s game, Huffstetler has already made a huge impact in these playoffs for Plano. In the Wildcats’ shootout win over Denton Guyer in a Class 6A bi-district playoff, he stopped a penalty kick that swung the momentum in Plano’s favor. He denied another attempt Tuesday in the area round against Lake Highlands.
Fast-forward two rounds later, and Huffstetler again came up big for the Wildcats.
Allen senior Ayden Mendoza converted the first penalty kick for the Eagles, but Huffstetler stopped two of the next three attempts by Allen. He made a diving stop on Marco Quezada. Then, after Rocky Otzizul kept Allen’s season alive by scoring on the Eagles’ next kick, he stopped Dylan Berry on Allen’s fourth attempt.
And a celebration ensued.
“If we get to PKs, I feel really good about it,” McCullough said. “I think that he’s one of the best goalies in the state. He’s definitely one of the reasons why we're where we are. He’s a beast.”
Plano, on the other hand, converted all four of its penalty kicks. Nolan Giles, Corbin Quintero, Dayton Ralph and Aaron Myers scored for the Wildcats with Myers’ tally serving as the game-winner.
With the victory, Plano advances to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2012. The Wildcats will play El Paso Eastlake at 4 p.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.
With the amount of passionate supporters that Plano had in the stands in Prosper, and given the short drive to McKinney, Huffstetler believes the team’s close proximity to the venue will make it feel like a home game.
“I’m pumped up,” he said. “It’s going to be an insanely fun game. I want to go on and win the state championship. That’s all that is on my mind.”
Allen dominated play in the first 20 minutes. The Eagles created more scoring chances and their defense made it hard for the Wildcats to dribble past midfield.
All of the hard work nearly paid off for Allen in the 30th minute of the match. Eagles head coach Kim Fullerton thought that sophomore forward Osiramah Iyamah had scored the first goal of the game on a play near the left post. However, the goal was waved off because of a foul on Iyamah.
“It was a 50-50 situation, and that didn’t warrant a whistle at all,” Fullerton said. “But, it happens. Referees are not perfect, just like everybody is not perfect.”
Allen again came close to scoring the first goal of the game early in the second half. Mendoza had a chance from straight on, but the ball caromed on the football goalpost just above the crossbar.
“We started off pretty slow,” McCullough said. “I don’t know if it was just because of nerves, because Allen is a big game. They were dominating us for about 20-25 minutes. Then, all of a sudden, they picked it up and found the passing pattern. They started to control better. I feel like they just calmed down.”
The game eventually went to overtime. Plano came close to ending it in the second overtime. Ralph curled a free kick off the top right of the post in the second minute, and the game was scoreless.
In the shootout, Mendoza scored a goal on Allen’s first attempt. But Huffstetler stopped two of the next three Eagle shots.
“We were tired,” Fullerton said. “We had a tough overtime game in the last game. I guess that we had less legs than they had."
