For new Plano East girls basketball coach Jessica Linson, who assumed control this summer after the departure of former head coach Cherilyn Morris, the job wasn’t an immediate slam dunk.
Formerly the head coach at Lancaster, Linson heard about the gig from a neighboring faculty member at the school. Though East had made the postseason in four of the previous five seasons, Linson, who was also in contention for the opening at Dallas Lincoln, wasn’t convinced from the jump that she should pursue the job.
“I used to coach at Cedar Hill, and we used to play them,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, they’re decent,’ but I just kind of felt like they underachieved. So, honestly, I was just like, ‘OK, let me check into this.’ I actually waited like two or three weeks, and my neighbor kept telling me, ‘Hey, this is a really good opportunity for you.’”
Her outlook changed when she viewed the roster.
Linson began digging into the Lady Panthers and, in particular, an oversized sophomore class that includes returners Kayla Cooper, Tiana Amos and Ada Anamekwe, among others. After talking with mentor and DeSoto head coach Andrea Robinson and searching up highlights, Linson was sold on what she labeled the state’s second-best 2022 class (behind only Robinson’s Lady Eagles).
“I was pleasantly surprised. Of course, with technology, you can go to Hudl, you go to Twitter, and you just start looking,” Linson said. “I just started looking at them, and I was like, ‘Oh, this could be a gold mine that no one knows about.’ So I applied, and I reached out to my mentor, Andrea Robinson at DeSoto. … She started doing her own research, and she was like, ‘Jess, that is a great job for you. That is a great fit.’”
Originally from Cedar Hill, Linson attended Liberty University and has made stops behind the bench at Denton Guyer, Cedar Hill, North Crowley, Faith Family Academy, South Oak Cliff and with the aforementioned Lady Tigers.
Now, though, she’ll get a chance to lead a program in not only the state’s highest classification, but in one of Class 6A’s premier districts in 9-6A.
“Ultimately, as a coach, you want to go to 6A. That’s the ultimate level of basketball,” she said. “Coming from Lancaster, for the first few years, we were in that Mansfield Timberview, Mansfield Lake Ridge, big-time district in 5A, and then [I’m] coming over to possibly the best district in 6A after the Duncanville and Cedar Hill district.”
The league figures to look significantly different this season – gone are McDonald’s All-Americans Jordyn Oliver, Nyah Green and Jaden Owens, as well as McDonald’s nominee Tavy Diggs from the Lady Panthers’ own ranks, leaving the conference largely in flux.
That potential parity, Linson said, should open the door for any number of programs to reign supreme.
“It’s even. It could go any way,” she said. “Anybody in the district could win any night. … It’s great to be in a district where you’ve got to suit up and you have to play every night and where you’re in a district where rebounds can count, missed free throws can count. Anything can make a difference in a game. Yet, at the same time, it’s wide open. I don’t think we have a clear [front-runner].”
With part of a summer under her belt and school beginning on the East side, Linson has continued to acclimate to her new digs and fresh faces. Though expectations are high entering her first journey at the helm of the Lady Panthers, she’s even more excited to begin building a tradition and laying the foundation of a potential perennial contender.
“Your kids mirror you. How you are is how you want your kids to be, so a theme that we’re going to roll out this year is that we’re different,” she said. “We’re different on the court. We’re different off the court. We’re going to play harder than everybody. We’re going to be smarter than everybody. We’re going to be more prepared than everybody. Off the court, we’re going to be the best kids in class. …
“No one’s going to outwork us.”
For continued coverage of the local sports scene, follow @TaylorRaglin on Twitter.
