For the first time since high school sports were put on hold in mid-March by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prestonwood Christian football team began marching toward a light at the end of the tunnel.
Monday marked the first day that private schools under the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools umbrella could conduct summer workouts. TAPPS required all schools to establish their own return-to-play protocols and means to help address safety measures related to the pandemic.
The Lions plan to conduct workouts for the majority of the summer, hitting the gridiron at 8-10 a.m. Monday-Thursday in hopes of making up for lost time after the pandemic cancelled spring workouts.
“The attitudes have been great and attendance has been great. Overall, it was a great turnout and the majority of our freshmen and younger kids are here,” said Chris Cunningham, Prestonwood head coach. “It’s given us a chance to hopefully have a foundation in place when we come into the season. We normally get a lot of things set in the spring, but I think the kids are all excited about just getting to see each other.”
Of course, the Prestonwood staff is on alert making sure that excitement falls within the parameters of social distancing. All throughout Wednesday’s workout, coaches and head trainer Danny Nafey made sure players were given proper space when not participating in a drill. Elsewhere on the field, the team placed approximately 25-30 cones in the back of the end zone, all spaced at least 8 feet apart, to act as lockers where the players can place things like water bottles and equipment and still be far enough away from their teammates.
The Lions are also taking proper measures to make sure the players are in good health before working out. Each morning, all players and coaches have their temperatures taken just outside Prestonwood’s stadium. That screening process pertains to everyone who enters the practice field — myself included.
Nearby, there’s a white board that contains nine questions related to coronavirus symptoms — all of which must be answered “no” by the players before they can participate.
There’s also hand sanitizer on the scene, as well as cleaning supplies that staff members use to wipe down equipment throughout the workout.
“The first thing I told them, our main goal out here is to build trust,” Cunningham said. “To build trust not just with them but with their families — letting them know that when their kids come here that the school and program are doing everything with their child’s safety in mind.”
Part of that includes forbidding any drills that include contact — no offense versus defense, no 7-on-7. The limitations force a bit of a change in approach to what Prestonwood is accustomed to, but one the program is adapting to nonetheless.
“We’re spending more time on individual technique and fundamental things that are important — things we spend time on,” Cunningham said, “but mostly for just the first half of a typical practice before we do more team-oriented drills like 7-on-7 or offense versus defense. Right now, we can’t do that, so it means devoting more time to the stuff we do in the first half.”
The Lions do so by splitting their players up into groups that rotate over the workout’s two-hour duration. Players work on their offensive position with coordinator Shannon Purcell while others practice their defensive position with coordinator Chris Jones. The rest churn through reps in the weight room.
The on-field work varies from agility drills as players dart around cones or sharpen their footwork, to traditional quarterback-receiver route-running drills, and even instructional sessions as the coordinators talk formations and schematics.
“It’s going to take some thinking outside the box to find ways to get better in areas where we’d normally get better by going against each other. We’ve got to find another way to do it now,” Cunningham said.
One area where that has proven challenging at times, Cunningham said, has been with the offensive and defensive lines.
“You can do footwork and steps, but the bottom line is when it comes to your fronts, it’s all about contact. That’s where your trench warfare comes from and right now you can’t work on that,” he said. “You can’t work against somebody, so that’s probably the most challenging area we have right now.”
Although the Lions are using the summer to help make up for time lost during the spring, the program still feels like it accomplished plenty during its time away from the field.
“We’re still having to talk through a lot of things here but not nearly as much. You see it more in the skill areas of our offense and defense when it comes to coverage and scheme and we’ve been able to jump right in and go,” Cunningham said. “We’ve done tons of talking, tons of board work, tons of film work on Zoom, so we feel like there’s a lot in place from a teaching standpoint that we’ve covered, so when we get out here, there isn’t as much of that required.”
As is, TAPPS fall practices are still to begin Aug. 3. Prestonwood intends to keep its summer routine going for most of the way — taking off a few days in July, including a dead week at the end of the month — but is mindful in not wanting to overwork or bog down the players’ momentum along the way.
“We just want to make sure we accomplish and cover the things we want to cover, but we still want our kids to be hungry when they come back in August,” Cunningham said. “That first day of fall practice has so much energy to it, and we still want that when it happens, but we don’t want anyone to be burned out.”
