One year’s time has made all the difference for the Prestonwood Christian football team, and not just because the perennial Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools title contender is back on a traditional offseason schedule.
In addition to navigating the COVID-19 pandemic last season, the Lions were doing so with an otherwise young roster — entrusting numerous key roles to underclassmen and preparing to brave a schedule that endured numerous cancellations and alterations.
Prestonwood has been able to conduct a normal offseason since, opening up the first week of fall practices on Monday and reaping the benefits of the experience accrued from last season.
“It’s been a great summer. We’re faster and we’re stronger than we were coming out of the spring,” said Chris Cunningham, Prestonwood head football coach. “We’ve got much more experience coming back, which means we’re working much more like a veteran team even though a lot of those guys are juniors. There’s great senior leadership, and the pace and the things we expect are being met.”
Cunningham lauded the energy of the opening week — something that manifests from players cheering on their teammates after a standout play made during the team’s 7-on-7 period to constant clapping and encouragement during the conditioning drills that close out practice. On Wednesday, there wasn’t a silent moment as players sprinted from one sideline to the other.
“One thing we try to do is establish that energy and passion. Those things aren’t a feeling, it’s a choice that we can bring to a practice or a game and create it,” Cunningham said. “We don’t have to sit and wait for something to motivate us — we need to be the motivating factor. That’s what they’re all working on doing and there’s no better time for it during a time when you don’t really feel like doing it like in conditioning.”
Cunningham added that his team’s returning experience, which includes 13 starters from the 2020 season, has contributed to an accelerated pace in practice — a trickle-down effect that leads to the team’s younger players getting in more repetitions.
In addition to establishing accountability and leadership roles for the team’s more seasoned players, the Lions are also using the early weeks of practice to work players on both sides of the ball. During the summer, Prestonwood used multiple players on offense and defense during its run to a TAPPS 7-on-7 state championship — something that Cunningham anticipates will carry over into the 2021 season, although how the Lions handle that in practice will be a bit different as the year progresses.
“One of the approaches we take at this point with longer practices is working kids on both sides of the ball. We feel like doing it now sets the foundation as we get closer to the season,” Cunningham said. “It’s about 50-50 right now, but as we move into the season that won’t be the case. They’ll have a primary side and a secondary side and they won’t be working that secondary side as much, because not everyone will play both ways but they’re still a backup at that position.”
One player who shined in 7-on-7 play over the summer was junior Carter Stoutmire, who helped anchor the Lions’ secondary during his sophomore year. On Wednesday, Stoutmire was mainly used at wide receiver in 7-on-7 activities but still ran conditioning drills with the team’s defensive backs.
In addition to Stoutmire, junior Tarris Murray is entrenched in the secondary at safety but was also worked out at running back during the offseason and could offer up an option alongside junior Jaden Lindsay in the run game.
Although Lindsay spelled alum Randell Holmes at running back as a sophomore, Prestonwood should benefit from returning both its leader passer and leading rusher in junior quarterback Maguire Martin, who looks to build off an all-district honorable mention season after totaling 2,261 yards of offense as a sophomore.
Martin has a deep receiving core at his disposal, headlined by junior Derek Eusebio, who led the team with 426 yards and five touchdowns last season, as well as an offensive line that Cunningham said could be a strong suit. Senior Trace Norfleet, an all-state first-team selection, leads the unit up front.
Prestonwood will also look to juniors Coco Escheik and Brady Dinkins, the latter singled out by offensive coordinator Shanon Purcell for his work following Wednesday’s practice, as contributors in the receiving game.
Defensively, Prestonwood has just four starters back but can lean on proven production within its linebacking corps with seniors Jake Franklin, Cole Rumsey and junior Luke McGary, as well as Stoutmire at cornerback. Rumsey could also see time along the defensive line with senior Fadhili Gaciri and sophomore Nathan Laperi — an upstart prospect whose potential was lauded by Cunningham.
On the back end, senior Jayce Howell will complement Stoutmire and Murray in the secondary as the team’s other cornerback.
“I’m excited about the way they’re executing and the pace they’re executing with,” Cunningham said. “I can’t wait for that first scrimmage to see it against someone other than ourselves.”
That occasion comes on Aug. 13 when the Lions travel to Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium for an exhibition with Class 5A Division II program Frisco. Prestonwood’s season opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 against Frisco Legacy Christian before a pair of high-profile public school matchups against Coppell on Sept. 3 and Garland on Sept. 10.
“I think those early games will be big as far as growing us and getting us ready for our district play,” Cunningham said. “I think a lot of what we eventually are able to accomplish down the line is who we’re able to become as a result of those games.
“It doesn’t hinge on winning them, although that’s the goal — it’s about how we respond to those games and how we adjust from them. I think that will have a big part in who we are down the line, and I think it’ll be a fun process.”
