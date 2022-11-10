All throughout the country on Wednesday, student-athletes put pen and paper and realized the lifelong dream of playing their favorite sport in college.
As that prestigious company inked a National Letter of Intent, it symbolized an achievement borne out of years of hard work and dedication to pursuing excellence — an opportunity afforded to only a small percentage of the nation's high school sports populace.
But no two athletes' journeys to that moment are the same, and Plano West senior Haley Harper can attest.
Harper's entry into high school athletics came on the soccer pitch, developing into an all-district defender for the Lady Wolves. But two weeks before school started in 2021, with a nudge from one of her teammates and some prior encouragement from West head track and cross country coach Sean Fairchild, Harper decided to give cross country a try.
Harper did plenty of running to stay in shape for soccer during the COVID lockdown — a necessity for her duties as an outside defender who would play seemingly every minute of a match. By no means was it a passion back then, but it soon became one. Running was on her mind constantly, as was the desire to get better at it. So much so that she remembers a track meet last spring when she approached Fairchild and let him know that she had ambitions of running in college and wanted to make that sport her sole priority.
It wasn't long into the start of her senior year when that goal became a reality. After logging a season-best 5K time of 20:03.2 as a junior, Harper ran a 17:43.6 in her first 5K this past season on Aug. 27.
"When I broke into the 17-minute area, which is a big mark for distance running, that's when a lot of Division I coaches started contacting me," Harper said. "I was getting hit up literally the next day. It was pretty overwhelming seeing all the schools that suddenly wanted me."
Harper went on to turn in one of the best years of any cross country runner in the state, culminating in a sixth-place finish at the Class 6A state meet on Nov. 4. And on Wednesday, Harper's unique path reached a milestone when she signed a letter of intent to run at Texas.
"It was the connection with the coaches and the team. I feel like it was unmatched," Harper said. "It was so much different from any other school — just their pride and culture is so different and unbeatable compared to any other school I visited. I also have a teammate there and I'm close with him, and I feel like that made things more comfortable. They just offer you so much as an individual and not just on the sports side."
Harper was one of eight student-athletes recognized on Wednesday during West's early signing period ceremony.
Less than 24 hours prior to the ceremony, seniors Blaire Bayless and Brooke Bowers closed the book on their decorated high school volleyball careers following an appearance in the regional quarterfinals. The senior duo helped steer West to one of the great runs in program history, including a 27-match winning streak during the regular season and a District 6-6A championship, and they hope to enjoy similar success in college.
Bayless, revealed by head coach Cooper Phillips as the 6-6A MVP, signed to play for top 10-ranked Pittsburgh, while Bowers, an all-district first-team libero, will ply her craft in beach volleyball with Loyola Marymount.
Harper won't be the only Lady Wolf headed to Austin, as senior softball star Adayah Wallace also inked with Texas. Wallace is on track to shatter the West program's stolen base record, and she was joined on stage Wednesday by teammate and senior Brooke Hilton, who will continue her softball career at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Seniors Amaya Haley and Ethan Fang hope for big seasons ahead in their respective sports, with Haley signing to play soccer for UNLV and Fang inking with the men's golf team at California. Senior Savannah Ebarb finalized her pledge to play beach volleyball for Georgia State.
North's decorated senior class signs
When McKinney North head volleyball coach Libby Rodriguez took over in 2019, she met with a group of eighth-graders to outline her expectations for the high school program they'd soon enter. Rodriguez set a high bar, wanting to build the Lady Bulldogs into a perennial playoff contender, as well as win championships at the district and state levels.
In the near-four seasons that have passed, North has risen to heights never before seen throughout the program's history, and a lot of that had to do with the three seniors who were recognized on Wednesday at the school's fall signing ceremony.
They were among those same eighth-graders who met with Rodriguez in 2019 before going on to lead some of the most accomplished seasons in the Lady Bulldogs' history. Senior Lily Nicholson — the 2021 Star Local Media all-area setter of the year — finalized her commitment to play for TCU, joined on stage by senior Kayli Henderson, signed to play at East Central, and senior Natalie Hughes, whose volleyball career will continue onto San Diego State.
"Players like me, Lily and Tinley (Merder) have been playing since middle school and have all been playing club together," Hughes said. "We came in right off the bat, all on varsity and ready to go. We worked hard and knew what we wanted. We knew what our goals were and we've achieved just about all of them."
It's a group that has contributed to a score of firsts in program history. Since Nicholson and Hughes began playing on varsity in 2019, the Lady Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs all four years, winning including back-to-back district championships in 2021 and 2022, and made their deepest postseason run ever with a regional finals appearance in 2020.
"When you're caught up in the grind, you don't really get a moment to step up and take a deep breath," Rodriguez said."But as I was writing out their accomplishments, even though we're still in the grind right now and preparing for another playoff match, I can't help but think, 'Wow, these girls really have checked off all but one box. They never lost sight of it ... and it's just been pretty surreal. It hasn't sunk in a couple weeks, those girls won't be in my gym anymore."
The lone box yet to be checked is North's pursuit of a state title, something the program continued on Friday in the regional semifinals against Frisco Reedy.
In addition to the Lady Bulldogs' star-studded volleyball trio, the high school celebrated the signings of three other student-athletes bound for the next level. Seniors Ava Jordan and Jenna Wilkinson will continue their soccer careers into college after signing with East Central and UT-Dallas, respectively, while senior Gavin Constantine signed to play baseball at St. Bonaventure.
Over at McKinney, senior Jackson Seale signed to play basketball for Eastern Washington, while seniors Kyanna Creecy (Stephen F. Austin) and Laynic Kovacs (Alliance) will continue their volleyball careers into college after leading the Lionettes to a resurgent 2022 season.
McKinney Boyd senior Camryn Weldon, meanwhile, is headed to Sam Houston State to play volleyball.
Signing Day highlights
*One of the area's largest signing classes resided at Prosper. That group of 15 student-athletes included volleyball players Ella Chaney (Louisiana-Lafayette), Callie Kieffer (Alabama) and Brianna Martin (Gonzaga); baseball players Jacob Nelson (Southern Nevada), Jason Miller (Dodge City), Dane Burns (Mississippi State) and Skyler Raley (Murray State); girls soccer players Sam Cortez (Colorado State), Claireese Foley (Miami), Gretchen Grambow (King) and Sarah Peyton Webb; cross country runners Shewaye Johnson (Texas A&M) and Jack Johnston (Texas A&M); and track standouts Lauren Lewis (Texas) and Kayla Watson (Ohio State).
*Nearby Prosper Rock Hill celebrated the signings of eight athletes across six different sports. Soccer players Ella Allen and Allie Watkins respectively signed with Hendrix College and Navarro College on Wednesday, while baseball players Ben Ellison (Arkansas Tech) and Uriah Walters (Dallas Baptist) will ply their crafts in college as well. Cross country runner Gabriel De La O is headed to Stephen F. Austin, while track athlete Kyah Shannon will compete for Prairie View A&M. Volleyball standout Mychael Singleton will stay nearby at the University of Dallas, and swimmer Kiara Xanthos is headed east to Arkansas.
*Prestonwood Christian's baseball team will have a vested interest in the Red River Rivalry pretty soon, as Dondreone Kennedy and Taris Murray signed with Texas and Oklahoma, respectively. They were four signees with the defending TAPPS 6A state champion Lions, joined by Will Johnson (UT-Arlington) and Tyler Rojas (Yavapai College). Meanwhile, Makenzie Nolan will play softball for Grand Canyon, and Storie Sexton will continue her soccer career at Texas Tech.
*Celina's girls soccer team scaled the mountaintop last spring to capture its first-ever Class 4A state championship. Expectations remain high for the Lady Bobcats thanks in part to a wealth of returners who signed to continue their careers into college, including Brielle Buchanan (Abilene Christian), Kaitlyn Gustafson (Stephen F. Austin), Mia Norman (Northern Colorado) and Madi Vana (Ouachita Baptist). Those four were part of a decorated Celina signing class that also included baseball standouts RJ Ruais (Baylor), Noah Bentley (Oklahoma), Jackson Rooker (Tennessee Tech) and Caden Mitchell (McLennan Community College), as well as two-time cross country state champion Alexis Frick (Central Arkansas), and the Lady Bobcats' dynamic softball duo of Ella Gamblin (Mary Hardin-Baylor) and Kaitlyn Sailor (UT-Arlington).
*Although Allen traditionally holds its annual signing ceremony in February, several student-athletes from the state's largest high school put pen to paper on Wednesday. That included four standouts from the Lady Eagles' soccer team, including Melania Fullerton (Vanderbilt), Robbi Curry (UT-Tyler), Kristena Contreras (East Central) and Elise LaForge (Southwestern Oklahoma State). Senior Lauren Woodruff will continue her soccer career into college as well with Texas Tech, while cross country runner Sam Falkstein is headed to Hill College, and volleyball standout Kaitlyn Parrott will play for Central Oklahoma.
*Plano East recognized five student-athletes on Wednesday, including three volleyball players. Mamie Krubally will play for Fairfield, while Kennedi Wright signed with UT-Permian Basin, and Riley Hemphill inked with North Texas. Girls basketball standout Idara Udo is headed to UT-San Antonio following her senior season, while Isabella Perreira will dive in college with Arkansas. Just a few miles west, basketball stars Salese Blow (Wichita State) and Justin McBride (Oklahoma State) inked letters of intent at Plano.
