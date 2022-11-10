Plano West signing

Plano West prepares for Wednesday's early signing period ceremony, which recognized eight student-athletes who are committed to playing sports in college.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

All throughout the country on Wednesday, student-athletes put pen and paper and realized the lifelong dream of playing their favorite sport in college.

As that prestigious company inked a National Letter of Intent, it symbolized an achievement borne out of years of hard work and dedication to pursuing excellence — an opportunity afforded to only a small percentage of the nation's high school sports populace.

McKinney North signing

McKinney North seniors (left to right) Natalie Hughes, Lily Nicholson and Kayli Henderson sign their letters of intent to play college volleyball.
PCA Signing

Prestonwood Christian recognized six student-athletes during Wednesday's signing ceremony. Pictured, left to right, is Makenzie Nolan, Storie Sexton, Dondreone Kennedy, Taris Murray, Tyler Rojas and Will Johnson.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments