PLANO — What began as another potential back-and-forth chapter between the Plano Senior and Rowlett football teams promptly turned into a dynamic showcase of the Wildcats’ offense.
Gridlocked at 7-7 through the first 10 minutes of play, Plano went on to score touchdowns on seven of its next eight possessions en route to a 55-34 victory over the Eagles from Clark Stadium. The win marked the second time the Wildcats have eclipse 50 points scored since 2011 and, on the heels of last week’s 43-28 win over El Paso Eastwood, the first time Plano has posted back-to-back games of 40-plus points since 2008.
“We’re getting better, but we still have a long ways to go,” said Jaydon McCullough, Plano head coach. “But it’s a win and I’m going to enjoy that.”
Improving to 2-1 with the victory, the Wildcats picked up where they left off from last week’s 14-point fourth quarter against Eastwood. Flashing a knack for big plays during that performance, Plano showcased much of the same on Friday to get separation from the Eagles — racking up 482 yards of offense and three scores of at least 20 yards.
Two of those touchdowns came during a run of 28 unanswered points, which blew the contest open between the second and third quarters. Junior Oliver Towns was at the controls, connecting with seniors Nolan Williams (21 yards) and Jayden Chambers (38 yards) to help stake the Wildcats to a 28-7 lead with 9:27 left in the third quarter.
The quarterback added a 42-yard touchdown run midway through the frame, totaling four scores on the night to go along with 196 passing yards and 61 rushing yards. He got plenty of help, with senior Cody Crist finding the end zone three times on his way to 99 rushing yards, while junior Tylan Hines logged 100 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries.
“The offense is starting to gel. [Towns] is starting to take over and Cody Crist is just a workhorse. Plus, I think that the younger linemen are really starting to block people, and we know we have some pretty good skill-position players,” McCullough said. “It’s all relevant, and my thing is that we have to find ways to keep getting better every week.”
Defensively, the Wildcats forced and recovered a fumble deep in Rowlett territory on their second series of the night, which set up Crist’s first score of the ballgame and helped lay the groundwork for a dormant half for the Rowlett offense, which totaled just 112 yards through two quarters.
“We just have to be a lot better with execution and then at times in the second half we did some real bone-headed things,” said Doug Stephens, Rowlett head coach. “As a young, inexperienced team, that’s going to kill because it’s hard to overcome. We just have to keep getting better this week.”
Rowlett saw signs of encouragement over the final two quarters, however, racking up 27 points on 343 yards. Senior quarterback Alex Routt had his fingerprints on all four second-half touchdowns for the Eagles, hooking up with seniors Antonio Hull (69 yards), Tre’von King (22 yards) and junior D’Wonyae Newton (3 yards) through the air for scores and adding a 2-yard touchdown run. Overall, the quarterback totaled 321 yards of offense in the loss.
But for every trip Routt and Co. made to the end zone, the Wildcats had an answer and scored on all five of their second-half drives prior to taking a knee to end the contest after a late turnover on downs.
“It’s the same thing as always with Plano: They’re big up front, they come off the ball well and they run the football,” Stephens said. “That’s always been their forte for as long as I’ve known them and it hasn’t changed. They do a really good job with that.”
The Eagles look to build off the offensive spark from Friday’s second half as they look toward District 10-6A action next week, beginning with a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff against Naaman Forest. Plano, meanwhile, has the tall task of welcoming state-ranked Allen that same time.
“Everybody is trying to beat Allen. I’m not even worried about that right now. All I’m worried about is our team getting better,” McCullough said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.