Even at 1-4, Plano East football head coach Joey McCullough believes his young program can make a run at the postseason out of District 9-6A.
While not many will give the Panthers a shot to knock off Allen on the other side of this week’s break in conference action, McCullough said he’s confident that any three wins over the program’s final five games could propel the Panthers into the tournament.
“We were 5-0 last year, and we’re 1-4 this year, but, to be honest, we are still right where we want to be and where we need to be,” he said. “Nobody gave us a chance to beat Prosper, and that’s OK. We’ve got to continue to win the games we can win, and we’ve got to get four of them. We’ve got to (get to) four wins, and we’ve still got five left. … We’re right there. We can still make the playoffs, and I believe that.”
Coming off of a blowout against Prosper and rolling into the Panthers’ matchup with perennial state championship contender Allen, McCullough said the bye week has offered his program a chance to look inward and get things right, internally, as opposed to worrying about external pressures.
It’s also offered a much-needed week of rehabilitation for some banged-up Panthers, most notably junior quarterback Dylan Hayden, who suffered a non-throwing shoulder injury in the team’s lone win over McKinney Boyd.
Though Hayden played against the Eagles a week ago, McCullough said it was obvious he wasn’t a full-go, and the East head coach said he hopes this week off of game action can lift him back toward 100%.
“He’s been throwing the ball and stuff, but, outside of practice, they continue to keep him in the sling,” he said. “You could tell last week he still wasn’t 100%. I think he should be a lot better. … I think this week was valuable for him, because he was not himself in that game against Prosper.”
Senior corner Elliott Reed, who didn’t play last week after initially appearing like he could, could also finally reinsert himself into the East lineup.
While McCullough is hopeful several other members of the program could get back on the field against Allen, such as junior Dominic Denson and sophomore Trevor Childree, one notable absence will remain on the defensive side of the football, as senior defensive lineman K’Von Hamilton will continue to sit with a knee injury suffered against Prosper.
In his stead, McCullough will look for more from seniors Travontae Johnson and Noel Oliva, as well as junior Neciah Williams, who will flip over from the offensive line.
“He’s a big fella, and strong,” he said. “I know this – that guy’s been popping around and doing some things, and we’re going to get some guys back.”
Heading into the program’s matchup with the Eagles Friday, McCullough said he’s preached the same aspect of the Panthers’ game that’s hamstrung them in nearly every contest – consistency.
“Over six minutes (against McKinney Boyd), we performed consistently to put that 17-play (scoring) drive together,” he said. “We’ve just got to do that more often and more consistently, and that’s what we’ve been continuing to work on.”
East and Allen will get underway at 7 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Stadium.
For continued coverage of the local sports scene, follow @TaylorRaglin on Twitter.
