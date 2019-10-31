COLLEGE STATION — A mere three wins were all that stood between the Plano West tennis team and the Class 6A state championship on Thursday at Texas A&M University. A late surge by perennial juggernaut Houston Memorial assured the Wolves never got any closer.
In a sequence that enveloped just a few minutes during Thursday’s frigid 6A state final, the Mustangs turned a 7-6 deficit into a 9-7 advantage, seizing momentum long enough for Sofia Mazzucato to polish off a straight-set victory over West’s Julia Lee to secure the final point of a 10-7 victory and the program’s second state title in three years.
Named 6A runner-up in its first appearance in the state final since winning it all in 2016, the Wolves exited their 2019 campaign with a 22-4 record opposite a perfect 19-0 run for Memorial.
“It’s a heck of a year. When you get to the state finals and come up a little bit short, it hurts,” said Morgen Walker, West head coach. “Just the last week of work alone, and all the top five teams that we knocked off just to get to this point, we just came up a little bit short this afternoon. We left some matches out there that we had an opportunity to win and just came up a little short and sometimes it happens that way.”
The Wolves’ path to the state final was clad in top-tier opponents, besting three teams ranked in the state’s top 10, according to the Texas Tennis Coaches Association. Defeating the likes of 2018 6A champ Round Rock Westwood, Allen and Austin Lake Travis, West did so on the strength of timely points in clutch situations — notably during three-set tiebreakers.
With momentum hanging in the balance on Thursday, it was Memorial that reversed the whip on the Wolves in that area.
With the match tied at 7-7, the Mustangs got the better of West in two three-set tiebreakers — Graydon Buckingham besting Kishan Kersten, 10-8, and Kiran Singal fending off Summer Shannon, 10-5 — to put the Wolves at a rare two-match deficit. The matches went final mere minutes apart from each other, nudging Memorial ahead and one win from the finish line.
“It was tight. At one point we’re up 7-6 and then in a span of just a few minutes it’s 7-9, and that’s the only time all day that we had been behind,” Walker said. “We’ve had our nose out in front all day long, so for it to get away literally over the last five minutes of the last match, it’s a hard pill to swallow.”
Mazzucato’s win shortly followed, quashing an afternoon that saw West playing with a lead for most of the match. The Wolves exited doubles with a 4-3 advantage and a dose of momentum after Lee and Shannon pulled out a three-set tiebreaker on the No. 3 girls line.
The duos of Caden Moortgat and Kersten, Arjun Kersten and Billy Pollock, and Anirudh Reddy and Reagan Dixon added doubles wins of their own before Memorial came away victorious in seven of the 10 completed singles bouts.
“We knew they’d be tough to beat, but at the same time, I think we could have played a bit better,” Walker said. “But champions are hard to beat and today Memorial was a champion. They played well in singles and hats off to them.”
Moortgat, Arjun Kersten and Ethan Scribner accounted for the Wolves’ trio of singles victories, concluding the program’s latest weather-riddled trip to College Station for the state tournament. West was originally scheduled to play Lake Travis at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals, but inclement weather forced a postponement of the match until 8 a.m. Thursday at College Station High School.
There, the Wolves held off the Cavaliers for a 10-7 victory to punch their ticket to the 6A championship match. That same time, Memorial finished off its morning with a 10-7 win of its own over Southlake Carroll.
“My kids are trained every year to expect the unexpected. Stuff like that doesn’t bother us and rain all day yesterday is just water off the back,” Walker said. “We’re ready for that kind of stuff and expect those kinds of scenarios when we come down to state.”
Exiting College Station with a sixth state championship was another scenario in play for the Wolves, and Walker said falling one win short of that goal will be at the forefront of West’s preparations for next fall.
“I want them to remember what this feels like and use this as a tremendous motivation for the next time it comes around,” he said.
