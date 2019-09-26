Throughout her long, arduous recruiting process, Plano Senior senior Jordyn Merritt remembers being told about the intuition of knowing where she would eventually commit to college — that despite the myriad of offers and visits, she would know the feeling of where her basketball future would reside when it hit.
After three days in Gainesville, Fla., earlier this month, the University of Florida gave Merritt that feeling.
The five-star forward, ranked among the nation’s top prospects for the Class of 2020, declared those intentions on Saturday after she verbally committed to play for the Lady Gators.
Merritt’s decision brings closure to a busy tenure on the recruiting circuit — one that began well before she donned a Plano basketball jersey after receiving an offer from Texas Tech before she entered high school. Along the way, Merritt shed a bit of light on over the summer after narrowing her list down to a final eight that included Tennessee, North Carolina State, Kentucky, Alabama, Penn State, San Diego State and Army.
Of that group, Merritt took official visits this month to SDSU and Alabama, and had ones with Penn State and Tennessee on the docket as well, but a few days in Florida from Sept. 13-15 changed everything for the 6-foot-2 forward.
In addition to what Florida offers from a basketball perspective, Merritt noted the school meeting her desires academically and beyond — lauding the school’s veterinary program, which she intends to pursue.
Coupled with the relationship she had built with Florida head coach Cameron Newbauer and the impression the rest of the program made on her while in Gainesville, any other official visits were cancelled. Merritt knew where she belonged.
Getting the decision out of the way before beginning her senior season wasn’t a priority, Merritt said, but having her choice in the rearview mirror is nevertheless something she is plenty happy with. Doing so clears the deck for Merritt to help lead the Lady Wildcats for her final year on the high school hardwood, putting the finishing touches on one of the more accomplished careers in Plano ISD girls basketball history.
Carving out a starting role as a freshman, Merritt was named the District 6-6A Newcomer of the Year during her inaugural year of high school hoops. As a sophomore, she took the reins as the Lady Wildcats’ primary scorer over the back half of the regular season and, with the aid of a talented senior class, helped lead her team to its first-ever Class 6A state championship in 2018.
Named an all-state tournament selection for her efforts, Merritt then strung together a junior campaign where she netted 9-6A Defensive Player of the Year — an honor that she repeated on Star Local Media’s all-area team — after posting season-long averages of 18.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as the centerpiece of Plano’s aggressive defense.
Alongside fellow varsity veterans like senior Maggie Robbins and junior Mikayla Eddins, Merritt and the Lady Wildcats look to build off last season’s regional quarterfinal appearance later this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.