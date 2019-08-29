BEDFORD – In an opening-week, 27-21 loss to Hurst L.D. Bell defined by late-game optimism morphing into crushing defeat and a pile of penalties for Plano East, it was the latter that eventually decided the outcome.
After a wild, back-and-forth fourth quarter that left the Panthers and Blue Raiders tied at 21 heading into overtime, junior Ben Woodard’s kick to move the Panthers ahead in the extra frame fell short. However, it appeared that an East defensive stop and a similarly short attempt from the Blue Raiders would extend the game.
It would have, were it not for the flag lying on the turf.
The Panthers incurred a roughing-the-kicker penalty, setting up L.D. Bell at the 13-yard line with a fresh set of downs. Two plays later, a 7-yard scamper from Blue Raider senior Desmond Thomas walked it off for L.D. Bell, snapping a seven-game losing streak for the program and dropping East to 0-1.
“Too many penalties. Pre-snap penalties, the personal fouls – it’s hard to understand, sometimes, with Fort Worth officials, but some of it was ours,” said Joey McCullough, East head coach. “We’ve got to take care of business. We get the game into overtime, and you call block left, and we have somebody come from the right. That, to me, is a mental breakdown. Can’t do it. Shouldn’t happen.”
The game was also marred by injuries, most notably to East senior running back Trey Jones-Scott. After hauling in a 32-yard pass from senior starter Ryan Foust to the Blue Raider 1-yard line in the second quarter and punching it in for the game’s first score, Jones-Scott saw no action in the second half of play.
McCullough declined to speculate on Jones-Scott’s injury, though he labeled setbacks to Foust and senior defensive lineman K’Von Hamilton in the fourth quarter cramps.
Though Jones-Scott’s touchdown run put the Panthers up, 7-0, with 11 minutes and change to play in the first half, the remainder of the half and much of the second belonged to L.D. Bell.
An extended drive of nearly 10 minutes closed with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Landry Choate to Christian Gadison sent the contest into halftime knotted, 7-7. Then, on Plano East’s first drive of the second half, a sack of junior transfer Dylan Hayden and a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls backed the Panthers up to their own 6-yard line.
A Woodard punt later, L.D. Bell had the ball near midfield. The Blue Raiders wasted little time, driving down and getting an 8-yard touchdown run from Alama Lilo to go up, 14-7. Dueling failed drives bled out the third, but another prolonged effort from L.D. Bell ate into the fourth quarter and set the Blue Raiders up at the East 21.
There, junior Austin Weeks recovered a fumble to breathe new life into East, but the Panthers gave it back as quickly as they received it. After Foust left the game, Hayden was promptly intercepted by L.D. Bell’s Ethan Schackman, who returned it to the Panther 5-yard line and set up an Xavier Hall touchdown on the ground that put the Blue Raiders on top, 21-7, and seemed to ice the game.
Enter East senior Donovan Henry.
With just under five minutes remaining, Henry led the Panthers on a touchdown drive that culminated with a 42-yard catch-and-run from the senior to junior Damion Gunnels. After a defensive stop, Henry produced once again, finding senior Harrison Record for a 50-yard score with just 16 seconds left to send the game to extra time.
While the comeback would eventually prove to be for naught, McCullough said he was impressed with Henry’s performance.
“He threw the ball well and did a lot of things. There are a lot of things that we’ll look at on video and do differently,” he said. “But Donovan’s always been able to throw the ball. We’ve got to put it in the drills and take it to the field, and Donovan did it tonight.”
Moving forward, East will begin prep for its showdown at the Cotton Bowl with Lake Highlands next week. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday.
That preparation begins, McCullough said, with cleaning up his young program’s costly slip-ups.
“Man, we were fighting behind the sticks all night. … I know this, we’ve got to clean some stuff up, and we’ve got to get better as a football team,” he said. “That’s part of being young. We are young, and young teams make young mistakes, and we showed that tonight.”
