After coaching the entire 2020-21 school year in an interim capacity, Jackie Kerestine can officially take the reins of the Plano West girls soccer program.
Plano West head football coach and athletic coordinator Tyler Soukup recently announced that Kerestine has been promoted to the Lady Wolves’ full-time head coach. Kerestine coached West for the entirety of their 2021 season and had served as an assistant with the program the prior four years.
“It was honestly a sigh of relief,” Kerestine said. “You pour a lot into your program even if you’re only interim, so to know that you’re now official, you can take a deep breath and get right back to work. It’s very exciting.”
Although her status for the 2021 season may have been temporary, that didn’t deter Kerestine’s approach to her first shot at a head coaching job.
“In my own mind, I had already claimed this position as my own,” Kerestine said. “I treated this program as if it were my own already. I grew it into what I wanted from a program, and I think that helped accelerate me into a full-time position.”
Kerestine coached the Lady Wolves to a sixth-place finish in a loaded 6-6A district — a league that produced Class 6A state champion Flower Mound and two other teams in Hebron and Marcus who advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs.
West posted a 5-7-2 record in conference play, highlighted by wins over Coppell (3-1 on Jan. 26) and Plano (2-0 on March 16).
“The season was a lot of ups, downs and in-betweens,” Kerestine said. “Obviously with COVID happening all around us, you never knew what team you would face because you might be missing players or they might be missing players. It was hard to plan ahead. Plus, with the crazy weather we had, that pushed back a bunch of games and we had to play eight or nine games in a span of two-and-a-half weeks.
“I don’t think this was our ideal season, but I think the girls did the best with the cards they were dealt and I was proud of every single one of them.”
It marked a change of scenery for Kerestine, who was named interim head coach just a couple weeks prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year. She was previously an assistant under former head coach Tara Martin for four years.
“It was different. Being the assistant, you’re always collaborating and looking to somebody else to make the decisions for you,” Kerestine said. “Being in that position where it’s all on you, a lot of the success of the program and the decisions that are made are on you, so that can be a little intimidating.
“But once I got the feel for that after a month or two, I really embraced the role and found it pretty fun to be able to take the program and build the vision I had for it.”
Kerestine joined Plano ISD shortly after graduating from North Texas, where she compiled a decorated collegiate career as a goalkeeper. Rewriting the Mean Green record books at the position, and described on MeanGreenSports.com as being “in the conversation for greatest player in UNT soccer history,” Kerestine was inducted into the North Texas Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.
From there, it was a connection with a former college teammate that led to her joining PISD.
“I was looking for a job and I feel like everyone involved in soccer still plays at some level,” Kerestine said. “Tara Martin was playing with one of my best friends who was a teammate in college. My friend knew I was in a job hunt and Tara told her that she was looking for a coach. My best friend told me to call Tara and the rest was history.”
As Kerestine prepares for her first season as the Lady Wolves’ full-time head coach, she described what has been an otherwise active summer for the girls soccer team. West has stayed busy through strength and conditioning workouts with The Performance Course while also juggling rigorous schedules on the club and camp circuits.
The Lady Wolves have some holes to fill following the graduation of nine seniors but could have as many as six all-district players back for next season — first-team selections in senior Morganne Eikelbarner and junior Avery Wren, second-teamer and senior Aisha Polk and honorable mentions in senior Sydney Abouk and juniors Amaya Haley and Haley Harper.
“I’ve very excited. We have a lot of returners. We graduated some really great talent, but there are a lot of great kiddos still left in the program,” Kerestine said. “Just to be able to take what we did last year and keep building on it with some consistency, I think that will only elevate our game and program at the same time.”
