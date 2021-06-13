After a season of hardships, the Plano East football team gets a chance at a reset.
The Panthers took their lumps in 2020, battling inconsistencies, injuries and COVID-19 on their way to an 0-9 record. Head coach Joey McCullough is leaving that campaign in the past.
“I heard Bruce Arians talk about how it was last year’s team that won the Super Bowl and how this year’s team hasn’t done anything,” McCullough said. “Every team is different and we told our kids that.”
As the Panthers soldier through the offseason, McCullough hopes the injury woes of last year breed experience for the upcoming season. He noted that East will have 30 returning players who logged varsity experience in 2020.
“Out of those 30, and this is something we haven’t had since we went 8-2 a few years ago, 15 of those guys started three or more ballgames,” McCullough said. “We also have a bunch of young guys who are very talented that got Friday night experience.”
That has created competition across the board for the Panthers, whose spring saw the emergence of a number of underclassmen who could play key roles in the fall.
McCullough likes the size the Panthers could sport in the trenches, from sophomore offensive tackles Corbin Glass and Ralee Jackson to sophomore defensive end Chima Chineke, whose spring drew high praise from his head coach.
“When it’s all said and done, I think he was better in the spring than (Plano West alum Jackson) Jeffcoat was as a freshman,” McCullough said.
McCullough lauded the continuity of his linebacker corps, anchored in the middle by senior Jaxon Atchley, plus the emergence in the secondary of sophomore Desmond Smith.
That side of the ball was under a microscope during East’s offseason, including a shift in leadership with the hiring of defensive coordinator Charlie Camp. McCullough anticipates the Panthers to operate out of a 4-3 base under Camp, whose presence is already being felt around the program.
“He’s bringing a level of excitement to our team and to me that I haven’t seen in quite some time on the defensive side of the ball,” McCullough said. “I think we’ve improved so much on defense. We’re stressing turnovers — no matter the session that we’re in, coach Camp expects three turnovers.”
The Panthers surrendered 46.3 points per game last season, allowing opponents to eclipse the 40-point mark in six of the team’s nine contests. As East looks to right the ship on that side of the ball, the Panthers are breaking in a new starter under center with sophomore Drew Devillier taking over at quarterback.
He has an experienced set of skill players to ease that transition with senior Ismail Mahdi back after a dynamic campaign at running back in 2020, totaling more than 1,600 yards of offense. Junior receiver Rushil Patel logged 438 yards through the air in his first varsity campaign.
McCullough noted that Mahdi was held out for much of the spring, which allowed players like sophomore Austin Wesley more chances to shine out of the backfield. East also anticipates senior Xavier Franco to have a hand in the running game as well.
Franco is among the names voted to the team’s leadership council — a group that also includes Mahdi, junior lineman Gavin Speight, senior kicker and punter Buzz Flabiano, Atchley, senior offensive lineman Dawan Toliver, senior defensive lineman Cedric Diggs, Patel, senior safety Ahmari Malone and junior tight end Rowdy Keith.
That, coupled with a traditional spring schedule and the infusion of the program’s freshman and sophomore student-athletes into spring workouts, has restored a sense of normalcy to East’s offseason.
“Just having those freshman on the field with us or in the weight room with us, it’s amazing how much they matured and how they came along working with all the coaches that came over from McMillan and Williams and my coaches,” McCullough said. “Going through track and the weight room, those guys made great strides in confidence and strength. I think there’s no doubt about it that those kids are ready to play and they’re going to be major contributors.”
McCullough hopes that translates to a steadier product in the fall, as East looks to brave another challenging run through District 6-6A. Beforehand, the Panthers will return to scene of their 2020 season opener as part of the Tom Landry Classic on Aug. 27 at Eagle Stadium against longtime foe and perennial powerhouse Allen.
“I think we have an opportunity to be a lot better than what people might expect from us, because I think we’ll be able to play defense at a high level,” McCullough said. “I like the direction that we’re going.
“We’re highly motivated. There’s not much talking about it. We all know that we’re in a tough district and we’ve got great opponents each week, starting off with Allen.”
