It didn't take long for Tony Benedetto to begin immersing himself in Plano East athletics.
Just on Wednesday, he mentioned spending time watching practices for the Panthers' baseball, basketball and track programs, and he attended the wrestling team's senior night match against Richardson Pearce. There was also plenty of business to tend to within the high school's football program, meeting with his players for the first time and officially laying the groundwork for the latest chapter in his coaching career.
Benedetto was officially announced as East's next head football coach and athletic coordinator on Wednesday. He takes over for Joey McCullough, who will retire at the end of the school year following eight seasons at the helm.
"Those kids had probably been wondering who their coach was going to be for a while, and then this guy shows up that they don't know," Benedetto said. "The message was that my first goal is to get to know the guys and see what's important to them -- what challenges them and what their goals are. I'm going to push them very hard. I'm going to make sure they're treated fairly, but we're also going to love them."
Benedetto comes to Plano ISD after spending three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator at Woodrow Wilson. In what was the first head coaching job of his career, Benedetto tallied a record of 18-13 with the Wildcats, including seasons of 7-3 and 8-3 over the past two years. Both times, Wilson qualified for the playoffs.
"Woodrow Wilson is an amazing community," Benedetto said. "It's one of the only schools left in the inner-city that has a mix of kids from all socioeconomic backgrounds and it was really fun coaching there and building camaraderie among kids who were all different. We really created a family there and that's what I'll miss most about it."
As a first-time head coach, Benedetto's tenure at Wilson gave him an opportunity to forge his vision for a program. He admits that it took time, but the results reflected in the Wildcats' growth under his tutelage -- Wilson won three games in Benedetto's first year followed by a combined 15 over the next two seasons.
"We use the word 'brotherhood' a lot. The identity was to lock in, do your job and be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there," Benedetto said. "As a player, if you're supposed in the B gap, that's where you should be. We never worried about somebody else's job. The identity became about tough football players who fight and finish and do it together. We became a family and that's special, because those kids would do anything for each other."
He looks to instill those same traits in the Panthers.
"You've got to really get to know kids, take interest in their lives and try to help them beyond just being a football player," Benedetto said. "Once they know that's there, they'll do anything for you when you're trying to push them and find ways to win games."
Benedetto's vision goes beyond the gridiron as well. During his time at Wilson, during which he was named Dallas ISD's athletic coordinator of the year in 2020-21, student participation in athletics increased by more than 30%, according to PISD.
"We created an athletic program. I wasn't just a football coach. We created programs like track, cross country -- ones that don't cut student-athletes -- and created an open environment," Benedetto said. "Coaches who had team sports worked with those coaches in the non-cut sports. We created an environment that people wanted to be a part of and hired good coaches -- one where coaches felt respected and didn't feel like one sport was more important than another."
Benedetto wants to build a similar culture at East, and he'll get the chance to begin that process on Tuesday when he can officially begin working with his players. He said the first order of business will be meeting with the Panthers' returning leadership from last season, followed by a week of observing East's offseason before beginning to implement his own blueprint leading up to spring football.
Benedetto inherits a program in search of its first playoff berth since 2018 -- the last appearance during a stretch where East qualified for the postseason three times in four years under McCullough. In the three seasons since, the Panthers are just 3-27, including a 2-8 campaign last season.
East is projected to return five all-district performers from its 2021 roster, including junior offensive tackle Ralee Jackson, junior fullback/tight end Brian Dyer, sophomore defensive tackle Aiden Miller, sophomore defensive end Brayden Bergman and junior linebacker Daniel Oliver.
"I got to watch some film and they've got some great, hard-working players," Benedetto said. "I told them that we're going to take the state by storm and beat some teams that we haven't in the past, and they're going to get to be a part of it."
