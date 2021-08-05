One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2021-22.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Maguire Martin
Prestonwood football
After getting his feet wet with more than 100 passes thrown as a freshman backup, Martin took off as a sophomore. As Martin improved on his production through the air with 1,396 yards and 12 touchdowns, head coach Chris Cunningham and the Lions’ staff put their quarterback’s legs to use with 865 rushing yards and eight more scores.
Martin was named all-district honorable mention last season — a year that resulted in an area-round playoff appearance — and helped lead the Lions to a TAPPS state championship in 7-on-7 during the summer.
Liam McNeeley
John Paul boys basketball
McNeeley is yet to suit up for John Paul in a varsity ballgame, but the Richardson Pearce transfer will be a major player in the Cardinals’ bid for another big year on the hardwood.
The 6-foot-6 wing wasted no time carving out a significant role with the Mustangs last season as a freshman, helping lead the team to a playoff appearance and scoring 14 points in the team’s bi-district loss to area power South Grand Prairie.
Just an incoming sophomore, McNeeley has already caught the eye of several high-profile college programs — sporting offers from the likes of Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Iowa and Illinois.
He’ll look to continue a resurgent few years for the Cardinals’ boys basketball program, which has advanced to at least the state semifinal round of the TAPPS playoffs the previous three seasons — winning a championship in 2020.
Fitch Torres
John Paul boys soccer
Torres was one of the key cogs in the Cardinals’ run to the TAPPS Division I state championship game, contributing in myriad ways for the eventual state runners-up.
Torres was named his district’s defensive player of the year after leading a stifling effort that saw John Paul limit opponents to just 1.1 goals per match.
The midfielder was also in on some of the some of the biggest moments during the Cardinals’ postseason run. He scored the golden goal that vanquished El Paso Cathedral in the state quarterfinals and converted an improbable penalty kick at the end of regulation to tie Trinity Christian-Addison in a state semifinal match John Paul would later win on PKs.
Tarris Murray
Prestonwood baseball
Although the Lions were up and down last season, several underclassmen offered a glimpse of the promise that could be in store for the program. One of those was Murray, who as a sophomore was named to the TAPPS all-state first team.
Murray, who bats atop the Prestonwood order and plays center field, had a productive summer with his club team, Canes National 16U, including some big moments in last month’s Perfect Game World Series.
Keep an eye on Murray during the fall as well. He's expected to contribute in both the secondary and at running back for the Lions' football team.
Emma Rodrigues
John Paul softball
The contributions were widespread last season during the Lady Cardinals’ run to their first-ever TAPPS Division I state championship, including a monster year at the top of the batting order for Rodrigues.
The John Paul outfielder led her team in a myriad of categories, including team-high marks in runs (49), hits (44), home runs (13) and stolen bases (42). To no surprise, Rodrigues was named to the all-state first team, all-district first team and all-tournament team.
She and the Lady Cardinals figure to be right back in the thick of the TAPPS title picture next spring, as the reigning champs project to return the majority of their starting lineup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.