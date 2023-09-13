Despite graduating a combined 950 kills from last season's senior class, the Plano West volleyball team hasn't lacked for offense during their 2023 campaign.
That much was apparent Tuesday as the Lady Wolves fired one heat-seeker after another in racking up 22 kills opposite the Plano defense in the first set alone.
Doing so on the road in front of a sizable Lady Wildcat crowd only compounded a hot start for No. 12-ranked West, which improved to 2-0 in District 6-6A following a 3-0 sweep of their city rivals (25-20, 27-25, 25-21).
"Our hitting efficiency early on was awesome. We had a couple errors, but in the middle and to the outside, I think we counted that one outside was hitting about .500 and the other was around .800. That's pretty unheard of," said Cooper Phillips, West head coach.
Plano West pulls away with an 8-4 to close out the sweep & improve to 2-0 in district. Kate Mansfield with a kill to punctuate a 17-kill night for the Cal commit. Plano, 0-2 in 6-6A, gets 12 kills from Madison Baker. pic.twitter.com/7fkfta5E5K
The Lady Wolves set an ominous tone for the night, as senior Kate Mansfield hammered down kills on West's first three points of the match. The Cal commit had her number called frequently on Tuesday, amassing six kills and a block within her team's first 12 points.
Mansfield paced a torrid opening set for the Lady Wolves' offense, totaling 22 kills with four players recording at least three. Mansfield led the way with nine of those kills, complemented by five from sophomore Blaire Bowers, four from sophomore Reese Poerner and three from junior Aajaylah Zeno.
Mansfield led all hitters on Tuesday with 17 kills across just three sets of action, while Bowers and Poerner respectively chipped in 13 and 12 kills.
@planowestvb takes set 1 vs Plano 25-20. Counted 22 kills for the Lady Wolves in the 1st set with Reese Poerner accounting for set point below. Kate Mansfield had NINE kills!! Plano gets 4 kills from Miriam Juniper and Madison Baker. pic.twitter.com/Rmu4006ul1
Despite the torrent of early offense from the Lady Wolves, Plano found ways to stay within arm's reach for most of the night. The Lady Wildcats committed just one error in the first set, and although that wasn't enough to overcome West's efficient attack, Plano responded in the second frame.
The Lady Wildcats capitalized on 12 errors by the Lady Wolves, finding their rhythm on offense midway through the frame with senior Madison Baker amassing five of her team-high 12 kills. The Lady Wildcats' captain put away kills on three consecutive swings for a 19-18 lead, and Plano got timely contributions later on with a pair of blocks from freshman Gabriella Skoplijak and an ace from freshman Savannah Osborn to seize a 24-22 advantage.
With the Lady Wildcats on the doorstep of set point, and the home half of the gymnasium buzzing, West responded with a 5-1 run to reverse the tide. With the match knotted at 25-25, Bowers planted a kill that was initially dug by senior Avery Baughman, but a miscommunication squandered a second touch by Plano to put West in front. The Lady Wildcats then attempted an equalizer on a swing from Baker, but Mansfield came up with the rejection to put away set point for a 2-0 lead.
"We came back really well. We just found a way to win, and that's something we communicate to them—even when you're not playing well, what's important is that you still find ways to win," Phillips said. "Whether it was an error, a big kill or a block, as long we take that set, you've done right."
Said Plano head coach Lauren Anderson: "I think we came out with more energy in the second set. We definitely utilized our offense, running pin to pin a little bit more and running our middles."
In addition to Baker, Plano got timely contributions at the net from seniors Miriam Juniper and Molly Bush—a duo that combined for eight kills in a nip-and-tuck third set.
Three West errors within a four-point stretch spotted the Lady Wildcats a 5-0 lead, but the defending 6-6A champs predictably made a run of their own with two aces from sophomore Katelyn Vo later pulling the teams even at 10-10.
An aggressive serve by the Lady Wolves paid dividends—an ace from freshman Dakota Hyunh gave West its first lead of the set at 17-16 and senior Gabby Seeds managed consecutive aces to extend the advantage to 20-17. A Lady Wolves service error followed, but that would be as close as Plano got for the remainder of the match— West punctuated the win with Mansfield's 17th kill of the night to seal the team's second straight sweep in district play.
"We just made a few too many mistakes that kind of kept them in the game," Phillips said. "We're playing so well on offense but defensively we could have made some better plays."
The Lady Wolves improved to 17-3 on the year, including sweeps of Coppell and Plano to begin the team's 6-6A title defense. The Lady Wildcats were playing their second rivalry game in as many matches, falling in three sets to an improved Plano East bunch on Friday.
Plano is looking to capture the program's first postseason appearance since 2018 in Anderson's inaugural year at the helm, and the team looks to find the win column at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Hebron.
"It's been great. I have six great seniors. I was the varsity assistant last year so I came in knowing everybody, but overall the kids have been great," Anderson said. "They get right to work and we have the goal of making the playoffs."
That same time on Friday, West will visit Lewisville.
