Plano West VB

Plano West senior Kate Mansfield racked up 17 kills in Tuesday's 3-0 sweep of Plano.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Despite graduating a combined 950 kills from last season's senior class, the Plano West volleyball team hasn't lacked for offense during their 2023 campaign.

That much was apparent Tuesday as the Lady Wolves fired one heat-seeker after another in racking up 22 kills opposite the Plano defense in the first set alone.

Plano VB

Plano senior Madison Baker, right, attempts a kill during Tuesday's match against Plano West.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments