Following Tuesday's slate of matches, only three nights remain in the District 6-6A boys soccer schedule. And it's nothing short of a fool's errand to try and project the league's four playoff teams.
The pecking order in 6-6A has been stuck on shuffle mode for weeks, as teams jockey for positioning in a district where seemingly no result is off the table.
Entering Friday night, none of the eight teams in 6-6A had clinched a playoff spot and no one had been eliminated from postseason contention. Only three points -- the equivalent of a single district victory -- separated third place from seventh place.
The result is plenty of uncertainty as 6-6A sorts through the remaining couple of weeks in the regular season.
Breathing room?
For as much fluctuation as there has been throughout the district, one constant has been atop the standings. Plano is yet to relinquish its spot as the league's current top speed, and the Wildcats have a bit of wiggle room at their disposal -- or about as much as one can have in a district like this.
Despite a 2-0 loss to Lewisville on Tuesday, Plano (7-2-2, 23 points) still holds a four-point lead on second-place Flower Mound (6-4-1, 19).
Tuesday's setback halted a four-match unbeaten streak for the Wildcats, who received big outings from senior Nolan Giles in a recent 1-0-1 stretch against Marcus and Hebron.
Plano can still afford another loss or draw, but Flower Mound is lingering. The Jaguars have been on a roll since their 1-4 start to district play, unbeaten since a 4-3 loss to Plano West on Feb. 8. Senior Reagan Tubbs, who was named 6-6A special teams player of the year with Flower Mound's football team, has been on a tear on the pitch with goals in four consecutive matches heading into Friday's showdown with West.
The Wildcats and Jaguars still have one head-to-head match remaining, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Neal Wilson Stadium, and Flower Mound already has a tiebreaker edge after handing Plano its first district loss in a 3-1 decision on Feb. 11.
Trending upwards
Much like Flower Mound, Coppell has enjoyed a notable resurgence in recent weeks. The Cowboys accrued just four points through their first eight district matches but have boosted that total to 13 points following wins over consecutive West (3-1), Marcus (3-0) and Hebron (3-1).
Granted, Coppell still sits in sixth place heading into Friday's tilt with Lewisville, but it has at least breathed new life into its season. After flirting with last place in the 6-6A table, the Cowboys sit just three points behind third-place West (4-3-4, 16) and have the head-to-head tiebreaker after going 1-0-1 in two district bouts with the Wolves.
Senior Walker Stone recorded a hat trick in the win over West.
Although the Wolves will have to stay clear of Coppell in the standings, West has enjoyed some productive results of its own lately. The Wolves have elevated into third place on the strength of recent wins over Plano East (4-1) and Marcus (2-1) after drawing with both during the first half of district play.
Lewisville, meanwhile, has amassed a 3-1-1 stretch heading into Friday's meeting with Coppell, headlined by Tuesday's 2-0 shutout of first-place Plano. Junior DJ Koulai, last season's 6-6A newcomer of the year, and senior Brandon Montolla scored in the win, while junior Edwin Beltran earned the clean sheet in net.
No margin for error
Teetering on the edge of playoff contention isn't someplace that the Marcus boys have had to worry about in recent years. But the two-time reigning district champions enter Friday's meeting with Hebron knotted with Lewisville in fourth place at 4-4-3 and 15 points.
If the playoffs began today, the Marauders would get the nod thanks to their 2-1 win over the Farmers on Feb. 11, but there's plenty of weight riding on each outcome for teams mired in the 6-6A middle class right now.
Marcus sits just one point behind third-place West but only two points ahead of sixth-place East and Coppell, while Hebron is nearing must-win territory if it hopes to climb back into the mix. The Hawks carried a 2-8-1 district record into Friday's rematch with Marcus, needing a win and either a loss or draw by Lewisville and a loss by East to stay within earshot of fourth place.
Hebron scored wins over both Flower Mound (1-0) and Coppell (2-0) during the first half of district but only has one points over its past eight matches.
