ROUND ROCK — The John Paul II boys paved their road to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state championship match behind some of the program’s most dramatic soccer in its history.
On Friday, an early two-goal lead for Beaumont Kelly dug the Cardinals a hole just a little too deep to overcome.
Despite some anxious moments down the stretch, including a goal by senior Sean McGuigan to cut its deficit in half, John Paul’s equalizer never materialized in a 2-1 loss to Kelly at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.
“[Kelly is] a real strong team. They were deceptively strong with what they wanted to do. We had a decent scouting report and I think they played the way we expected,” said Rusty Oglesby, John Paul head coach. “That being said, I think the moment of the game — it’s your first time out here and all these kids have never played in a match like this — just got the better of us.”
Compounding matters was the Cardinals’ first 2-0 deficit since the team’s last loss — a 2-0 setback to Trinity Christian-Addison on Jan. 13. John Paul had won five consecutive matches since, but Friday’s early salvo from the Bulldogs proved to be the difference maker.
“You win a couple games and that’s great, but coming in here is a different pitch and a different life,” Oglesby said. “Sometimes those moments can get real big on kids quickly, and I think that’s what we saw in the first half.”
Kelly’s two goals came just five minutes apart. In the eighth minute, Jonathan Harris sent a corner kick into the box that Massad Makdsi finished off a rebound for a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Harris did the damage on his own in a sequence where John Paul senior goalkeeper Michael Hamilton was caught out of position. A strike by the Bulldogs careened off the right post before being finished by Harris on the rebound to spot Kelly a 2-0 advantage.
Everything from goals scored to shots attempted, plus time of possession and corner kicks generated, favored Kelly through the first 40 minutes.
“I think we tried to do more than we’re used to doing,” Oglesby said. “We started playing a little more direct and falling into their direct style of play instead of keeping possession and it bit us in the tail at the end of the day.”
Oglesby saw that anxiety settle during the second half, with the Cardinals at last putting a ball on frame on a deep strike by junior Fitch Torres in the 51st minute. Not long after, John Paul mustered its biggest moment of the match — a corner kick by senior Alastair Duerson was finished by a McGuigan header to make it 2-1 with 21:42 remaining in the contest.
“It’s 2-0 at the half and I’ve seen a lot of teams that would have mailed it in and cleared the bench,” Oglesby said. “At the end of the day, they didn’t get to sub anybody in. We kept pressing and changed some things around. We had some opportunities, for sure.”
John Paul provided some anxious moments for Kelly in the match’s closing moments, generating multiple free kicks into the box as well as a corner kick with one minute left to play. The Bulldogs staved off any further damage each time.
“2-0 is the hardest lead in soccer,” Oglesby said. “When it gets to 2-1, they were panicking, we were pressing, and at the end of the day you either get the equalizer or fall short.”
The Cardinal faithful certainly had reason to believe a tying goal could materialize. In just the past week, John Paul scored a quarterfinal win over El Paso Cathedral via a golden goal on Saturday and bested rival TCA-Addison on Tuesday in the state semifinals after a last-second hand ball on the Trojans netted John Paul a penalty kick to send the match into overtime. The Cardinals won on PKs in a shootout, 3-2.
“You can only live and die by the cardiac so many times,” Oglesby said.
Friday’s match marked John Paul’s first state final appearance in boys soccer since 2016 and the fourth in program history. All four times, the Cardinals have finished as state runners-up.
This year’s squad caps its season at 13-3 overall after going 8-7-2 in 2020. Oglesby noted that 75% of his roster is projected to return next year, coupled with a junior varsity squad that went unbeaten in its campaign.
“Extremely memorable. It’s really cool to see that next wave of kids come through,” Oglesby said. “I think what we did today was inspire a group of kids in Plano and our middle schools and hopefully we’ll see more of those kids want to come to JPII.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.