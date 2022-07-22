Tom Kimbrough

During 16 seasons as the Plano head football coach, Tom Kimbrough led the Wildcats to three UIL state championships.

 Photo courtesy of Tom Kimbrough

Former Plano head football coach Tom Kimbrough remembers his predecessor, John Clark, once telling him that as you get older the more you appreciate recognition.

Thirty-one years removed from his final season coaching the Wildcats, that still holds true for Kimbrough.

Tom Kimbrough's, right, coaching career at Plano began in 1968 as an assistant under John Clark.
Pictured with his wife, Linda, former Plano head football coach Tom Kimbrough was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor on Saturday.

