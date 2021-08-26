For the second consecutive year, the Plano East football team begins its season under the spotlight of the Tom Landry Classic against longtime foe Allen. Plenty has changed since the Eagles and Panthers lasted squared off on Sept. 25.
Since that 49-26 verdict from Eagle Stadium, Allen’s football program has undergone its most drastic staff overhaul in two decades, including head coach Chad Morris’ return to high school football after spending the previous 12 years coaching on the collegiate gridiron.
Morris’ arrival meant plenty of turnover within Allen’s longstanding coaching staff — former offensive coordinator Derek Alford is now the head coach at Rowlett while longtime defensive coordinator Cory Cain now presides over Sherman’s football program, and both coaches brought along numerous former Allen assistants to round out their own staffs.
Despite the change in leadership, East head coach Joey McCullough expects a familiar product when his Panthers line up against Allen for the 25th consecutive season.
“Like always, they’re pretty huge up front on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They’ve got a quarterback who can really run and they’ve got a running back with really good speed, all with an offensive line like that. Defensively, much like the offense, it’ll all start with how they play up front.”
The Panthers haven’t been without some change of their own since last clashing with Allen. In the wake of an 0-9 season, during which the team averaged more than 40 points allowed per game, East addressed its defense by bringing aboard Charlie Camp as the team’s new defensive coordinator.
McCullough was consistent in praising the strides made on that side of the ball throughout the offseason and the Panthers took steps towards validation that progress with a productive scrimmage against Highland Park last Thursday. That included East’s first-team defense holding the powerhouse Scots out of the end zone.
“I think we’ve really grown as a defense and I think this will give us a pretty good gauge,” McCullough said. “I’m excited to see how guys perform against this kind of competition and see how they react. I thought they played with a lot of poise and passion last Friday.”
McCullough noted an uptick in athleticism from his secondary, praising the work of senior Ahmari Malone, junior Holden Stokes and sophomore Desmond Smith, among others.
East’s revamped defense will be tested in droves against an Allen offense anchored up front by one of the better offensive lines in the state. Blue-chip seniors Neto Umeozulu and Jackson Newville are multi-year starters within that group, blocking for what McCullough anticipates will be an up-tempo attack by Allen — one akin to Morris’ previous stops at Clemson, Auburn and SMU.
The Panthers are preparing for as much, working multiple huddles during practice to acclimate to the tempo.
“We’re shotgunning those huddles as fast as we can go,” McCullough said. “They’re having to get lined up to try and simulate it. It’s a deal where (senior linebacker) Jaxon Atchley will get us lined up on the field and I think we’ll be OK with that. More than anything, it’s going to be the conditioning of our players.”
Plano and Plano West have their own preparations to tend to. The Wildcats open their 2021 season with a first-time opponent, welcoming Trophy Club Byron Nelson to Clark Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, while the Wolves visit Wylie ISD Stadium that same time to take on Wylie.
“You never know completely until you can get out there and play for four quarters, but we’re very thankful to have had an offseason and a summer so we can continue to put our work in with installation and also continue to gain strength and speed,” said Todd Ford, Plano head coach. “It’s an exciting time for us and everyone else in the state. The first game is always a special week. We’re excited for this opportunity and we like where we are. We feel like we’ve improved from the first of January through offseason, and we feel like we’re still improving as a football program as a whole.”
Ford noted that junior Austin Gonzalez will make his first start at quarterback after edging out a spirited offseason competition with senior Grant Garcia. The Wildcats get to test themselves against a Nelson squad that qualified for playoffs out of District 4-6A last season and returns six starters on each side of the ball from that squad, including bell-cow rusher Michael Giordano and the one-two receiving punch of Gavin McCurley and Landon Ransom-Goelz.
Plano feels its strength on defense could reside in the secondary this season, thanks to the returns of senior defensive backs Jermaine Jamabo and Humphrey Amaechi.
“[Nelson] comes from a very difficult district. They play with a lot of energy and are well-coached,” Ford said. “It’ll be a good challenge for us. I think similar to most games in the state, those first games are more lost than won. They’ll be a strong opponent but we have to control what we control and that’s how we play.”
West will carry a similar mentality into Wylie for a rematch with the Pirates. The Wolves jump-started their resurgent 2020 with a 28-0 blowout of a Wylie team that went on qualify for the playoffs. The Pirates are expected to contend once again and, much like the strides West made in its second year under head coach Tyler Soukup, are banking on similar progress with a full offseason under head coach Jimmy Carter.
With the Wolves anchored by the backfield of junior quarterback Vance Feuerbacher and junior running back Dermot White, the Pirates should be strong on the outside with a pair of all-district wide receivers in Seth Kramer and Cameron Pruitt returning. Those two will compete opposite a West defense low on proven varsity experience with just three returning starters in senior defensive lineman Josiah Shelley, senior linebacker Jaylen Reed and senior defensive back Reese Gunby.
