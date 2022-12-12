Plano East basketball

Plano East junior Isaiah Brewington has been contributing at the varsity level since he was a freshman.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Another preseason, another hot start for the Plano East boys basketball team.

The Panthers entered the week tabbed No. 24 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, a rank that comes during a 15-1 start to the season following Tuesday's 70-62 home win over McKinney Boyd and a 4-0 run to a championship Thursday-Saturday at the annual C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lions Club Tournament.

