Another preseason, another hot start for the Plano East boys basketball team.
The Panthers entered the week tabbed No. 24 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, a rank that comes during a 15-1 start to the season following Tuesday's 70-62 home win over McKinney Boyd and a 4-0 run to a championship Thursday-Saturday at the annual C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lions Club Tournament.
It's a familiar refrain for East, which won its first 14 games last season and had just one loss heading into January. The brunt of a deep, balanced District 6-6A schedule took its toll, however, and the Panthers went 6-8 to finish sixth in league play.
East hopes brighter pastures are in store this time around.
"We were undefeated at this point last year, too. They all know that and in their mind, they feel like they can win district," said Matt Wester, East head coach. "But we need to beat teams in a way that a district championship team would. That's where the mindset needs to be."
The Panthers have handled business with eight double-digit wins thus far, exuding a high-level balance atop the scoring column that could come in handy as district play gets underway. Wester noted that five different players have already scored 20 points in a game this season.
"We like the depth that we have. I always thought it would be nice to have a kid that could always put up 17 a night and we've now got several," Wester said.
The hot hand can vary throughout a deep Panther rotation. In Tuesday's win over Boyd, sophomore DJ Hall — the younger brother of East alum and SMU freshman Donavia Hall and current Lady Panthers junior Doniya Hall — brought a spark off the bench with 18 points, while junior Jordan Mizell got rolling in the second half en route to 15 points scored.
In other instances this season, it could be juniors Jon Tran, Xavier Miller or Isaiah Brewington leading the charge. Or perhaps even juniors Ethan Moss and Narit Chotikavanic — both of whom came off the bench on Tuesday but were in Wester's closing lineup to help fend off the Broncos.
The Panthers have their share of options, no doubt, despite their backcourt depth taking a hit with Akshat Saini transferring to Lovejoy and junior Rachad Angton suffering a knee injury. But one area where Wester feels like his guard rotation could shine is with its size.
"We feel like one of our strengths is having longer guards," Wester said. "Even though we don't someone like Aiden (Hayes) anymore, we've got about five guards who are about 6-foot-2 and I think at the end of the day, the games you win are going to be because they were the mismatch."
Another area the Panthers have working in their favor this season is chemistry. East's roster is a bit of anomaly compared to most around the area, sporting just two seniors in Nate Malone and returning starter Corey Upkins, a lone sophomore in Hall, and a plethora of juniors elsewhere — many of whom have been playing together since middle school.
"This group of juniors, almost everyone of them went to Murphy," Wester said. "Their A and B teams went undefeated in seventh grade and same in eighth grade. It's such a deep class that has won a lot."
Juniors like Tran and Brewington have been on varsity since they were freshmen. The latter received all-district honors last season and returns as a table-setter for an East offense that thrives on ball movement.
"One of the strengths and this team, and it's one that Isaiah certainly possesses, is the ability to make the right pass to the right person at the right time," Wester said. "We preach finding the open man and he does that. You can't ask for much more. He's a strong kid, too, so the ball just snaps when he passes it."
Wester hopes that formula carries over into district play, where East seeks its first playoff appearance since 2016. The Panthers have been on the doorstep in recent years but will have to contend with the likes of No. 10-ranked Hebron, the veteran backcourt of Lewisville and rival Plano's overpowering frontcourt, among others.
East looks to break through starting Friday when its visits a Marcus team that finished second in 6-6A last season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.