After three seasons that produced a combined seven district victories, the Plano East baseball team felt like things had finally begun to fall into place.
The Panthers were on the short list of the most notable early-season turnarounds in the area, sporting a 10-1-1 record that vaulted the 2019 9-6A cellar dwellers up to No. 23 in the Diamond Pro/THSB 6A top 25.
East was anxious to find out how its newfound momentum would carry over into what projected to be one of the most competitive baseball districts in the Metroplex, but a couple weeks of hope and promise promptly dissipated into feelings of what could have been.
“I was feeling really good. We were 10-1 and won some close games and were playing well,” said Jordan Byrd, East head coach. “We tied Rockwall at their place in a tournament. I knew we had a strong group but wasn’t sure how we’d put it all together. They were firing on all cylinders, the guys were a good, cohesive group that got along well. We had all the right pieces.
“It was a shame to see it end when it did because it felt like we had something special going.”
The Panthers’ optimism was buoyed by several encouraging results within that early-season outburst. Just one week before its campaign would ultimately end, East played No. 12-ranked Rockwall to a 1-1 draw on the strength of banner outing on the mound by junior Ben Baker-Livingston.
One game prior, the Panthers rode a fifth-inning triple from junior Colton Shaw to overtake a talented Lovejoy squad, 4-3.
East showed its mettle in close quarters with multiple one-run victories that meshed with a series of convincing blowouts — the Panthers demolished their final two opponents of the season by a combined margin of 24-3 — to set the tone for a year that Byrd felt had potential to be different from any other in his four seasons on campus. The players felt the same.
“They believed that we could make some noise. I don’t know if they thought 10-1 but it was a confident group,” Byrd said. “They were disappointed and frustrated. They felt like they had one of those special years going and we were excited to take on our district teams with what we had going.
“It’s a strong district and we had been on the bottom half the last three years, so this group felt good about things and was confident.”
Byrd attributed part of the team’s growth to a smaller roster than usual at just 14 players. That, coupled with a heightened sense of freedom, fueled a different kind of chemistry for the Panthers.
“With a smaller number, we had a better chance of forming a cohesive group because everyone got to contribute in some way. Nobody was left out and everybody was invested in it,” Byrd said. “It’s also the first group I’ve had for the full four years, so they knew what I expected out of them. I was able to give them more freedom and more autonomy, which produced ownership and led to better results.
“The focus this year was self-governance, autonomy and the kids learning how to take ownership. They took it and ran with it.”
The contributions were widespread — senior Shawn Thomas made a case as one of the top No. 9 hitters in the state, authoring a breakout year that saw him rank among 6A’s best in multiple hitting categories. Sophomore Caleb Bergman and junior Jake Jennings built off strong 2019 campaigns, and the pitching depth exuded by Shaw, Baker-Livingston and juniors Austin Stanton and Apollo Cassimitis had Byrd plenty encouraged.
“Usually, the guys who have the higher strikeout numbers are the ones who do the best job taking care of their arms,” Byrd said. “They can pitch deep into games. Those guys carried the load … and we had really good depth on the mound. All four will be back next year.”
The majority of those cogs will be intact for East’s 2021 campaign, but the program made sure the contributions of its five-player senior class — Thomas, Seth Myles, Riley Niksich, Matthew Bass and Corey Hornung — were recognized despite the shortened season.
“They led the charge in putting Plano East baseball back on the map,” Byrd said. “They went through three tough years and didn’t win a lot of games, but they stuck with it. Those five seniors were vocal leaders who left a good legacy that they can always look back and be proud of.”
Behind a stacked junior class, optimism is high as East transitions to a stout 6-6A district that includes a wealth of powerhouse programs between Lewisville ISD and Coppell.
“Since I’ve been at Plano East, it’ll be the strongest, most exciting group going into a season that I’ve had,” Byrd said. “The pitching depth is there, we’ve got really good hitters and great team speed. We had essentially our highest fielding percentage since I’ve been there. We’ve had two really good catchers. We have all the pieces, but we’re going into a district with some really good teams.
“It’ll be one of the strongest districts in the state and we’re excited to be in it.”
