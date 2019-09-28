Fresh off a thrilling, 21-14 victory over McKinney Boyd in its District 9-6A opener, the other shoe dropped in a hurry for the Plano East football team on Friday.
The Panthers hung tough for a half before being blitzed by a 28-point third quarter from Prosper that swelled what was just a 14-0 Eagle lead through two quarters to a 42-0 bloodletting by the end of regulation.
Shut out for the first time since October 2012, the loss dipped East to 1-1 in 9-6A action and 1-4 on the season on a night when missed opportunities early on doomed whatever hope the Panthers had of making the undefeated Eagles sweat.
East didn’t lack for success out of the gates, grinding its way down the Prosper 9-yard line on an 11-play drive that was all for naught after senior running back Trey Jones-Scott was tackled for a 3-yard loss and a turnover on downs.
The Panthers wound up in Prosper territory on their second series as well, courtesy of an interception, and advanced to the Eagles’ 19-yard line before whiffing on a 36-yard field goal.
East wouldn’t cross midfield again until the fourth quarter, and by then, Prosper had amassed its 42-0 advantage.
The Eagles blew the game open with a four-score barrage in the third quarter that included two touchdowns from Tyler Bailey — a 1-yard rushing score and a 22-yard catch from quarterback Jackson Berry — plus a 4-yard touchdown run by JT Lane and a 2-yard run from Berry, scoring with 1:02 left in the frame for the game’s eventual final score.
The Panthers were relegated to just 110 yards of offense, including only 48 yards on the ground on 1.4 yards per carry. Jones-Scott led the way on the ground with 58 yards, just 4 yards shy of the combined passing output between junior Dylan Hayden and senior Ryan Foust, who split reps behind center. Junior Harrison Record led the Panthers out wide with four catches for 24 yards.
East looks to regroup during its bye week, returning to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in a home tilt against state-ranked Allen.
PCA, JPII find win column
With district play looming, Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II both picked up wins Friday, albeit in starkly contrasting fashion.
The Lions held on late to preserve a 12-0 shutout of Houston St. Pius X, while the Cardinals had their way with McKinney Christian, 49-6.
John Paul did its damage in the first half with a 36-6 advantage through two quarters to improve to 4-1 on the season heading into next week’s non-district finale against Trinity Christian-Addison.
The Lions, meanwhile, staged a far different chapter to their budding rivalry with St. Pius during Friday’s defensive slugfest following a pair of shootouts between the two private school powers.
The Lions and Panthers met in the 2017 Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game, won by Prestonwood, 42-41, and rematched in non-district play in 2018 in a 57-48 decision that also favored the Lions.
Prestonwood concludes its non-district schedule at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Fort Worth All Saints.
