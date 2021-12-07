PLANO — For as many times as the Plano East boys basketball team appeared ready to distance itself from Rowlett on Monday, the Eagles managed just enough to stay within arm’s reach. Eventually that lengthy game of catch-up proved to be too much on the road against a Panther bunch that’s becoming all too acquainted with closing out opponents.
East did so once again on Monday, exiting its non-district matchup on a 14-6 run over the final four minutes to pull away from Rowlett for a 67-53 victory. The win continued the Panthers’ torrid start to the year, upping the program to 11-0.
“It’s nice having higher expectations of yourself. I think the guys are still a little frustrated that the game was close and that they didn’t play their best,” said Matt Wester, East head coach. “We only shot 3-for-20 from the 3-point line, but it’s nice being able to go into the locker room 11-0 and they still feel like they can play much better.”
The Panthers kept their unbeaten start intact, winning their ninth game by double digits in the process. That meant working through some anxious moments on Monday, however, as East managed to build a 15-point lead early in the fourth quarter only to watch that cushion shrink to six points at 53-47 with four minutes to play following a put-back by Rowlett junior Matthew Ellis.
East limited the damage from there, holding the Eagles to just two made field goals for the rest of the ballgame and leaning on the play of senior Brandon Hardison to steady the tide. The East point guard scored six of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and added a pair of assists, including a fast-break heave to senior Aiden Hayes for a dunk that restored the lead to double digits at 57-47. Hardison scored or assisted on 10 of the Panthers’ 20 points during the final frame.
“I’m pretty sure [Hardison] led us in minutes last year and I think we’re all comfortable when the ball is in his hands,” Hardison said. “He’s our leader and when you need some stability and consistency, he’s the guy.”
FINAL: Plano East 67, Rowlett 53Panthers (11-0) close strong on a 10-3 run after Rowlett trimmed its deficit to single digits. Brandon Hardison was all over the 4th quarter for East, finishing with 23 points, inc 6 pts and 2 asts in the 4th. Rowlett gets 17 from Matthew Ellis. pic.twitter.com/QOaMbKUsVF— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 7, 2021
The Panthers’ parting shot was a hill too steep for a game Rowlett bunch. The Eagles had an answer for numerous runs by East throughout Monday’s ballgame — the Panthers sprinted out to a 10-2 lead only for Rowlett to pull within 14-13 by quarter’s end. And when East opened the second quarter with 13 consecutive points, the Eagles responded with 12 straight to close out the half for just a 27-25 deficit.
“That’s what we do: We fight. That’s our motto — 32-plus. No matter what the scoreboard says, we want to play our brand of basketball, pressure the ball and put pressure on the other end,” said Adrian Lacy, Rowlett head coach. “We started protecting the ball a bit more at the end of the half, and when you do that and defend a little bit, it’s magical how things work out.”
HALF: Plano East 27, Rowlett 25Weird quarter. East started on a 13-0 run and then Rowlett scores the final 12 points of the quarter, capped by this buzzer-beating 3 by Justin Caldwell. Brandon Hardison has 10 pts for East, Matthew Ellis pacing Rowlett with 7 pts. pic.twitter.com/l2zV28rou3— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 7, 2021
It was a timely adjustment by the Panthers that helped sway things back in their favor during the third quarter. Senior Morris Williams joined the starters to begin the second half and put his 6-foot-7 frame to use — scoring nine of his 11 points in the third quarter, including three put-backs. The Panthers converted five baskets off offensive rebounds in the second half alone, helping up the count to 47-36 entering the fourth quarter.
“We had a big advantage in size,” Wester said. “Morris had about several points off rebounds, Corey (Upkins) got us started with another early in the quarter, and nobody can really jump as high as Aiden when he’s down there. We knew that could be an advantage for us and that’s why we started two bigs in the second half.”
That energy carried over into the fourth quarter as the Panthers hounded Rowlett in the paint. Hardison was comfortable attacking the rim and showcasing a mid-range pull-up game, and senior Danny Suliman gave East its largest lead at 53-38 off an aggressive finish with 6:33 to play.
But Ellis and senior DeShon Harris, who respectively paced Rowlett with 17 and 14 points, helped the Eagles chip away for one last comeback bid for Hardison slammed the door shut.
“We have a drill we run called ‘hot start.’ We want to get out to a hot start, especially on the road because home teams typically come back because of the crowd and energy,” Lacy said. “We didn’t get the start we needed and got down big early. It’s just those little things, but we still feel like it’ll work out eventually.”
Hayes and senior Muizz Qazi added eight points apiece for the Panthers, who continued their best-ever start under Wester, now in his fourth year at the helm.
“It’s all about the character of these kids. They’re all high character and super fun to coach. I think even if we were losing, I’d still be enjoying this group because they’re a bunch of high-character kids who trust in the process and trust in the coaching staff,” Wester said. “It’s been fun and encouraging. It’s also fun because I don’t know how good we can be.
“Usually by this point you know who you are, but I still don’t know what our ceiling is.”
East will head to Cedar Hill for the annual C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lion’s Club Tournament on Thursday, while Rowlett looks to bounce back Dec. 17 against McKinney Boyd.
