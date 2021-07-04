One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Plano and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the last of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Plano East that are moving on.
Trey Dickey
Swimming
The lone Panther to capture a state championship during the 2020-21 school year, Dickey concluded a four-year run in the varsity pool in gratifying fashion in February. Swimming the final race of his high school career, Dickey captured a long-awaited state title after winning the 500-yard freestyle at the Class 6A state meet.
Dickey swam a 4:26.77 to finish first overall in a race where he’s no stranger to competing against the best Texas has to offer. In all four years on varsity, Dickey qualified for state and swam the 500 freestyle — narrowly missing out on a podium spot as a junior.
Dickey will continue his swimming career into college at Texas A&M.
Meagan Winans
Golf
Winans concluded her high school golf career with a state medal, mounting a furious charge on Day 2 of the 6A state tournament in May to ultimately finish second overall.
The Oklahoma signee shaved six strokes off her first-day tally of 75 to card the best finish of any golfer in the tournament during the second day of action at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club. She finished one stroke behind San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea for first place.
In addition to her second-place finish at state, Winans added a Region I-6A championship to her postseason ledger and became the program’s second state medalist in three years. Fittingly enough, Winans’ older sister, Libby, won the 6A championship in 2018.
Connor Johnson
Boys Basketball
A multi-time all-district selection, Johnson brought plenty of intangible qualities to the hardwood during his time with the Panthers. The 6-foot-4 forward led a balanced East squad in a myriad of statistical categories during his senior campaign, including points (11.2), rebounds (5.5), blocks (1.0) and field goal percentage (57.1%).
Johnson logged three seasons on varsity and was a unanimous choice for the 6-6A all-district first team as a senior.
Emma Riley
Girls Soccer
The Lady Panthers fell short of a playoff berth competing in a loaded 6-6A district this spring, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort out of the midfield where Riley spearheaded a four-year run on varsity.
A team captain, the Arkansas State commit was named to the all-district first team as a senior and earned a score of accolades for her work in the classroom as well.
In addition to being one of East’s top offensive options, Riley received commendation as 6-6A academic all-district, Texas Association of Soccer Coaches academic all-state and Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state honorable mention.
Jake Jennings
Baseball
Entrenched in the top third of the East batting order, Jennings produced at the plate and in the field during his senior campaign. He was among the Panthers’ most productive hitters during a daunting district slate, hitting .271 in league play to go along with nine hits, three doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored. He also added a .975 fielding percentage as part of East’s middle infield.
An all-district first-team selection, Jennings will continue his baseball career into college nearby at the University of Texas at Dallas.
