One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Plano and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the first of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at Plano East who are moving on.
Rushil Patel, football
A three-year starter, Patel helped anchor the Panthers' offense out wide as one of the area's most explosive per-game performers at receiver. Despite seeing all manner of coverage and attention from opposing secondaries, Patel still averaged more than 20 yards per catch during his senior season.
The Sam Houston commit caught 58 balls for 1,195 yards and 14 touchdowns across just nine games played last season — nearly tripling his 422-yard receiving total as a junior.
Patel earned a Star Local Media all-area nod for his efforts, as well as a spot on the 6-6A all-district first team.
Idara Udo, girls basketball
Udo anchored the paint for the Lady Panthers throughout her four-year varsity career, rebounding and defending at a level that helped ignite some of the most successful seasons in program history.
Udo's contributions were integral to East's run to the regional finals in 2021—a year in which she earned both 6-6A all-district and SLM all-area defensive player of the year honors—but with the bulk of that squad having since graduated, the University of Texas-San Antonio commit had to shoulder a greater workload on the offensive end of the floor this past season.
Udo averaged a double-double during her senior year, tallying 14.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, to help extend East's playoff appearance streak to seven years in a row.
Tory Strickland, wrestling and football
Strickland's senior season was one of perseverance.
After earning a silver medal at the district meet during junior year in 2022, Strickland suffered a knee injury that spring. It sidelined the two-sport athlete for the entirety of his senior season in football and well into the 2022-23 wrestling season.
But Strickland was cleared to compete just in time for the district meet in February and he didn't let that opportunity go to waste. Competing at 215 pounds, Strickland went 4-1 against 6-6A competition and finished third overall in his weight class to qualify for regionals—a meet where he ultimately placed sixth overall.
Janiya Richardson, track and field
East has quite the decorated lineage when it comes to sprinting, and Richardson was among those who stepped up to help keep the Lady Panthers strong on the track during the 2023 season.
Richardson won a silver medal as a junior during the Class 6A state meet, racing as a leg on East's 4x100-meter relay, and she helped lead the Lady Panthers onto the podium in district competition last spring. East finished second in 6-6A in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and Richardson also medaled in the 200 dash at both the district (second place) and area (third) meets to qualify for regionals.
Dasan Harris, baseball
The Oklahoma signee was as steady a bat as any in a loaded 6-6A district.
Although the Panthers fell short in their pursuit of a playoff spot, Harris impressed throughout his senior season with a .422 batting average during district play to go along with 19 hits, including four doubles, one triple and a home run, as well as seven runs and four RBIs.
An all-state honorable mention pick as a junior, Harris built off that achievement with a big-time senior season where he recorded multiple hits in eight of the Panthers' 14 district ballgames—nearly half of which came against state-ranked opponents.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.