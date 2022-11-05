PCA Parish

Despite another 200-yard-plus game from senior AJ Sibley (20), Prestonwood couldn't keep pace with Parish Episcopal's own prolific rushing attack on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

The Prestonwood Christian football faithful have been treated to many an impressive rushing performance this season, courtesy of the superlative work out of the backfield by senior AJ Sibley.

And while Sibley turned in another big game on Friday, eclipsing 200 rushing yards for the fifth time this season, the night belonged to Maddux Reid and an explosive Parish Episcopal rushing attack.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments