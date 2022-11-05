The Prestonwood Christian football faithful have been treated to many an impressive rushing performance this season, courtesy of the superlative work out of the backfield by senior AJ Sibley.
And while Sibley turned in another big game on Friday, eclipsing 200 rushing yards for the fifth time this season, the night belonged to Maddux Reid and an explosive Parish Episcopal rushing attack.
The Panthers pillaged the Lions to the tune of 328 yards on the ground, the bulk coming over the final two quarters, to turn a nip-and-tuck first half into the latest notch on Parish's pursuit of a fourth consecutive TAPPS state championship following a 42-14 victory.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Prestonwood (7-2, 3-1), unbeaten since dropping its season opener to Argyle Liberty Christian on Aug. 26. Parish (9-1, 4-0) completed a perfect run through district play.
"We'll have to look at the film," said Donnie Yantis, Prestonwood head coach. "Obviously, we were out of a gap. We've got to be good with our gap control and gap integrity, but we also had a lot of penalties tonight and shot ourselves in the foot with some fourth downs that we usually convert. They're a good football team, but we'll get better and improve on what we did wrong."
The Lions hope to figure out a way to sustain their play from Friday's first half, which saw them outgain Parish 190-159 and only trail 14-7 opposite an offense that averaged 42.7 points in its previous three district wins.
The Panthers hit that mark behind an emphatic second half, leaning on Reid and the ground game to uncork one explosive run after another. After surrendering 99 rushing yards on 16 carries in the first half, Prestonwood was on the receiving end of 229 rushing yards on just 13 rushes by Parish over the final two quarters — good for an average of 17.6 yards per carry.
Reid accounted for five rushing touchdowns in the win, finding the end zone on gains of 27, 59 and 65 yards during the Panthers' second-half eruption. He finished the night with 276 yards on the ground, bolstering a stretch that saw Parish outscore Prestonwood 28-7 over the final two quarters.
It unraveled a productive start for the Lions, who stayed within striking distance of the defending champs at every turn through the first two quarters. Prestonwood forced a pair of turnovers on downs in the first half and managed to establish its tried-and-true ground game behind Sibley, who went on to log 204 rushing yards and a touchdown.
"I felt like we were going to win the game (at halftime)," Yantis said. "I really do feel like we can go toe-to-toe with these guys. It's just one of those things where we hope to see them again. It's a battle our guys lost, but there's a mountain to climb and hopefully we see them again in a few games."
Prestonwood stayed within seven points by halftime despite its share of self-inflicted wounds, be it eight first-half penalties or a lost fumble after the football simply slipped out of senior quarterback Maguire Martin's hand.
Parish capitalized on that takeaway with the first of five rushing scores by Reid, taking a 7-0 lead with 7:47 remaining in the second quarter. The Panthers were held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time since the team's lone loss of the season, a 31-28 setback to South Oak Cliff on Sept. 16.
Prestonwood countered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Sibley with 1:40 to go, set up by a 27-yard gain by Martin on fourth-and-1. It was one of seven fourth-down attempts by the Lions on Friday, who converted three.
"We go for it pretty often. The wind also had a little bit to do with it tonight, because when you're going into the wind those punts will maybe go 15-20 yards," Yantis said.
But in a harbinger of things to come, Parish struck back in just 52 seconds. The ensuing kickoff was returned past midfield and four plays later, Reid was back in the end zone on a 3-yard run for a 14-7 edge that held until halftime.
It was the first of five consecutive touchdown drives by Parish, with the Lions mixing in a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Martin with 3:07 left in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 21-14.
It was as close as Prestonwood would get, however, relegated to the No. 2 seed from its district for the playoffs. The Lions will receive a first-round bye and embark on their first postseason under Yantis on Nov. 19.
