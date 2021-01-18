As John Paul II sophomore Destiny Jones sank the tying free throw with 14 seconds left in Monday’s ballgame, the Prestonwood Christian girls basketball team already knew what to do next.
With the score knotted at 38-38 and the Lady Lions shooting for the win, the ball was inbounded to Kendall Parker, and Prestonwood’s senior captain went to work. With the quarter winding down, Parker weaved around a screen, darted into the paint and finished a layup over a pair of John Paul defenders for the go-ahead basket just before time expired in a 40-38 victory.
“It’s awesome. That’s a team that’s highly ranked but our girls have been growing up all season,” said Holly Mulligan, Prestonwood head coach. “We’re underdogs and had an off night, so to still beat a team that’s ranked fourth in the state while playing like that, that win was heart.”
FINAL: Prestonwood 40, John Paul 38WOAH!! Destiny Jones ties it up on FTs and then Kendall Parker come through in the clutch. The Prestonwood PG gets into the lane and sinks the game winner. Helluva finish for the Lady Lions. pic.twitter.com/T6m2Q8fv7N— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 19, 2021
Mulligan admitted there was plenty about Monday’s game that flew counter to how the Lady Lions have conducted business this season — Prestonwood’s 40 points was its second-lowest scoring output of the season.
There was plenty familiar in how the Lady Lions wrapped things up, however. Mulligan has seen Parker, who’s just in her second season at Prestonwood, knock down her share of shots in the clutch. On Monday, Mulligan drew up what she called a “scatter” play to space the floor and get Parker an open look in the lane off a screen at the top of the key from senior Bria Stephens.
“We parted the waters so she could go right down the middle. She did it perfectly and that was clutch,” Mulligan said.
Parker led all scorers with 14 points, including a pivotal 3-pointer with 1:13 left in the ballgame that gave Prestonwood a 38-37 lead. The Lady Cardinals had their chances to counter but were held without a make from the field inside the final 5:10 of the ballgame and shot just 2-of-6 on free throws in the fourth quarter.
It was a departure from an energetic third quarter that breathed life into John Paul. The Lady Cardinals, who trailed 25-16 at the half, outscored Prestonwood 15-5 in the third quarter and posted the first five points of the fourth quarter to lead 36-30. The Lady Lions responded with a 10-2 run.
“We calmed them down during some timeouts,” Mulligan said. “[John Paul] is a team with a lot of younger players, and we put as many seniors out there as we could. We told them to go and be seniors — play together, play poised.”
John Paul scrambled the Lady Lions behind a press defense that generated a wealth of points off turnovers. Sophomore Trinity Harris accounted for eight points during an 11-0 run to begin the third quarter on her way to 14 for the night. Sophomore Sydney Wade chipped in 12 and Jones added nine.
Parker got help from sophomore Mackenzie Nolan, whose 12 points came on four makes from long range, while Stephens added a balanced line of six points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. On the night, the Lady Lions sank eight 3-pointers.
Tyson fuels JPII blowout win
John Paul senior Jaylon Tyson scored 29 points across just three quarters as the top-ranked Cardinals improved to 19-1 following an 87-56 blowout of Prestonwood. The win doubled as John Paul’s 16th in a row.
“We’re starting to have an identity: a tough, half-court defensive team that can score a lot of points,” said Dan Lee, John Paul head coach. “We’re doing that well. Offensively, we’re starting to find our roles and play to those roles.”
That approach served the Cardinals well after Prestonwood got rolling early on a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter for a 9-8 lead with 3:10 left in the frame. Over those next three minutes, John Paul blitzed the Lions for a 15-0 run.
Tyson’s fingerprints were all over the onslaught, pouring in 11 points in the first quarter alone. The Texas Tech commit converted four makes from beyond the arc and nearly outscored Prestonwood in the first half by himself. His 20 points through two quarters fell one shy of the Lions’ entire first-half output (21).
“He’s such a scorer. He can shoot over you or go by you, he can attack the offensive glass and get rebounds. He’s just a pure scorer and did what he does. That basket looked really big to him tonight,” Lee said.
Lee lauded the playmaking of senior Manny Obaseki, who dished out six assists before finding his groove scoring in the second half en route to 10 points. Tyson and Obaseki were among 11 different Cardinals who scored in Monday’s win.
“Everybody can play. It’s hard to play the whole team in a tight game, especially when you have three Division I-caliber guys,” Lee said. “But everybody on this team competes and when their number is called, they’re going to do their job.”
Prestonwood never managed to shave its deficit back to single digits after the Cardinals’ first-quarter barrage. The Lions’ setback came despite a 25-point night from junior Vinny Sigona, who sank five 3-pointers on top of a number of acrobatic baskets against John Paul’s rangy defense.
Prestonwood looks to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it visits Trinity Christian-Addison, while John Paul tries to stay hot that same time at home against Bishop Lynch. The girls teams tip off earlier in the evening at 6 p.m.
FINAL: John Paul II 87, Prestonwood 56Eleven different players score for the defending TAPPS 6A state champs, led by 29 in 3 quarters from Jaylon Tyson. Cards improve to 19-1. PCA gets 25 pts from Vinny Sigona. pic.twitter.com/B4uythRxca— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 19, 2021
