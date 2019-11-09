With the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools postseason right around the corner, the Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II football teams closed out the regular season Friday on a winning note.
The Cardinals completed their first-ever multi-win district campaign after outlasting Bishop Lynch, 21-13, while the Lions used a strong second half to distance from Bishop Dunne for a 49-20 victory.
John Paul never trailed in Friday’s victory, racking up 439 yards of offense on the strength of a 320-yard passing performance from quarterback Grayson James and 109 rushing yards from Grant Robinson.
As per usual, James’ favored target was top receiver Jerand Bradley, who caught 11 passes for 130 yards and the game’s opening touchdown — a 7-yard strike in the first quarter.
Myles Parker doubled the Cardinals’ lead in the second quarter on a 30-yard reception from James, and Robinson countered a Lynch touchdown with a 30-yard rushing score of his own to up the count to 21-7 in the third quarter.
The 13 points surrendered by John Paul’s defense doubled as a season-low in district play. Overall, the Cardinals posted a 2-2 record in TAPPS I-2 action to place third heading into the postseason.
Prestonwood, meanwhile, enjoyed one of its stronger offensive showings of the season in racking up 388 yards to best the Falcons. The Lions rode a balanced split of 189 passing yards and 199 rushing yards into the win column, headlined by a 147-yard, five-touchdown performance from running back Timothy Taylor. Backup quarterback Maguire Martin, manning things behind center in place of sidelined starter Jacob Switzer, added a pair of touchdown passes, one to Dayton Toney and another to Nate Stafford.
Martin’s two scores came during a 21-0 third quarter that helped the Lions blow the contest open after leading just 21-14 at the half. Taylor punctuated the victory early into the fourth quarter with his fifth score of the night as the Lions closed out the regular season in second place in district play.
Jesuit 41, Plano East 34
Despite any playoff hopes being dashed in its shocking, fourth-quarter loss to Plano West the week prior, the Panthers gave playoff-bound Jesuit a tussle that lasted well into the fourth quarter.
There, the Rangers seized the lead for good on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jake Taylor, shouldering the load in the backfield with Jesuit’s star rusher E.J. Smith out with a broken hand sustained against McKinney.
The Panthers held Taylor in check with just 61 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards, affording the offense room to keep pace thanks to big nights from quarterback Dylan Hayden (176 passing yards, three touchdowns), Harrison Record (81 rushing yards, one touchdown), Trey Jones-Scott (nine catches, 93 receiving yards, one touchdown) and Jaydon Nava (seven catches, 85 receiving yards, two touchdowns).
East, one year removed from a playoff berth, exit its 2019 campaign at 1-9.
Allen 34, Plano West 10
Fresh off its first win since September 2016, the Wolves held District 9-6A champion and state-ranked powerhouse Allen to its second-lowest scoring output in district play.
West didn’t have the offense to keep pace, managing just one trip to the end zone on the night — a 28-yard touchdown pass from Danny Davis to Wyatt Johnson in the first quarter — en route to tallying 340 yards in the season-ending loss.
Davis and Andrew Picco split reps behind center, with the former completing 8-of-13 passes for 96 yards and a score and the latter throwing for 109 yards on 11-of-20 attempts.
Johnson caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown and Tabron Yates ran for 83 yards, as the Wolves exited the first year of the Tyler Soukup era with a 1-9 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.