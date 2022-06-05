Entering its second year of Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools competition, Prestonwood Christian Academy North is expanding its athletics scope for the 2022-23 school year.
Among the private school's additions are baseball and girls basketball programs, and the school recently named their first-ever head coaches for both sports.
On Thursday, Prestonwood announced Jimmy English as inaugural head coach for North's girls basketball team. With 14 years of working in education under his belt, English spent the past seven years as an assistant coach with the boys basketball team at Frisco Lebanon Trail.
English also brings head-coaching experience to the table, having led the boys program at Trenton for three years. During that time, he led the Tigers to a district championship and qualified for the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
“It is difficult to put into words exactly how excited I am to get started working with the PCA North student-athletes,” English said in a press release. “Much time and prayer has gone into this decision to move from public education to Kingdom education. What excites me the most is that everything we build will be done with the intention of bringing honor to Jesus.”
English has experience coaching an upstart program as well, making the move from Trenton to Frisco to coach the Lebanon Trail boys' inaugural season in 2016. He anticipates a similar transition at Prestonwood North, saying, "We will be very young in our first year with most players being freshman, but I don't plan on sitting around waiting until our girls are juniors and seniors to make deep playoff runs."
Casey Jones carries similar aspirations into his first season as the head coach with the Prestonwood North baseball program. He was announced as the Lions' inaugural head coach on May 25, also making the move from Frisco where he spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Centennial.
“I can’t explain how much of an answer to prayer this is," Jones said in a press release. "I plan on using the game of baseball as a platform to help mold young Christian men into who God wants them to be and provide them opportunities to learn servant leadership in preparation to be good husbands and fathers. I also love the challenge of building something from the ground up.”
In addition to Centennial, Jones has also coached at Lovejoy, Nocona, Frisco Independence and Decatur. He was the head coach at Nocona and led that program to its first double-digit win season in over a decade. At Decatur, he coached on a staff that contributed to multiple district championships and a playoff run to the regional semifinals.
Like English, Jones is also familiar with the task of coaching a first-year team, doing so when Independence launched its baseball program in 2014.
“We will play to win from year one,” Jones said. “We will put a team on the field that competes every game and plays the game the right way. I want to help as many student-athletes as possible to achieve their dream of playing at the next level. My goal is to build PCA North into one of the premier baseball programs in the area.”
According to Prestonwood, the North baseball team will practice on its Prosper campus but will play home games at venues around the North Dallas area during its inaugural season.
Prestonwood North participated in football, volleyball, boys basketball, track and field, and golf during the 2021-22 season.
The Lady Lions will share District 3-1A in basketball with Cambridge School of Dallas, Coram Deo Academy-Dallas Rhetoric, Kingdom Collegiate Academy-DeSoto, Providence Academy-Rockwall, Texoma Christian School-Sherman and The Winston School-Dallas.
In baseball, Prestonwood North will be slotted into District 2 in Division V with First Baptist Academy-Dallas, Garland Christian Academy, Greenville Christian School, Heritage Christian Academy-Rockwall, International School-Dallas, Kingdom Collegiate Academy-DeSoto, Poetry Community Christian School-Terrell, Providence Academy-Rockwall, Texoma Christian School-Sherman and Wylie Prep.
