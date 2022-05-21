For seven-and-a-half innings, the Prestonwood Christian and Bishop Lynch baseball teams were at a 0-0 stalemate in Friday's Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state semifinal.
The Lions at last made their move in the bottom of the eighth inning and didn't even need to swing the bat to do so. Prestonwood attempted a squeeze play by sending Tanner Trout from third base, only for Fort Worth Nolan to throw a wild pitch that resulted in Trout scoring the one and only run in Friday's 1-0 victory from the University of Texas at Arlington, sending the Lions to Saturday's TAPPS Division I state title game.
Trout sprung into action as a pinch-runner thanks to a leadoff single to open the inning by Trenton Shaw on a fly ball to right field. Shaw maneuvered into scoring position on a throwing error by the Vikings, and Trout then advanced to third on the ensuing at-bat off a sacrifice bunt by Will Johnson.
It marked a dramatic end to a three-hour game of chicken between the two rivals with neither side able to scratch across a run until the finish.
Nolan had its chances, but some timely defense from Prestonwood kept the Vikings at bay. For the afternoon, the Lions threw a Nolan base-runner out at home plate three times, including a frozen rope from center field by Tarris Murray in the top of the eighth inning to deny a Viking run.
The Lions also stayed afloat thanks to a gem from Shaw, who pitched a 6.2-inning no-hitter. He struck out nine batters, but eight walks drawn by Nolan afforded some opportunities for the Vikings to crack the scoreboard.
Shaw was productive at the plate as well, going 2-of-3 on the day, while AJ DePaolo and Tate Trammel added hits as well for Prestonwood.
The Lions continue their run on Saturday, seeking the program's second-ever state baseball championship.
Meanwhile, the John Paul II softball team's bid for a TAPPS championship repeat was halted in the state semifinals on Wednesday, falling prey to a late rally by rival Bishop Lynch in an 8-7 loss at UTA.
The Lady Cardinals spent much of the contest playing catch-up, trailing by as many as four runs at 5-1 through four innings, but mounted a furious charge in the sixth inning to build a 7-5 lead. John Paul scored five runs in the sixth, bolstered by an inside-the-park home run from speedy senior Emma Rodrigues to knot the contest at 5-5.
Freshman Abby Van Volkenburgh then came through with a two-run single to stake John Paul to its biggest lead of the ballgame.
It was a championship-caliber rally from a Lady Cardinals team that entered Wednesday's contest having won 14 games in a row. John Paul defeated Lynch three times during that stretch, but the Lady Friars at last found an answer against the reigning champs.
Lynch responded to the Lady Cardinals' big inning with one of their own, piling up three runs in the bottom of the sixth with Amanda Johnston putting John Paul in front with a two-run single.
Rodrigues gave John Paul one last glimpse of hope with a two-out double in the seventh inning, but a clutch play from catcher Eliana Garcia sealed the win for Lynch after throwing out Rodrigues on an attempted steal of third base.
Van Volkenburgh impressed in defeat, logging three hits and four RBIs for the Lady Cardinals, while Rodrigues suppled two hits in her final high school game.
John Paul closed out its season at 25-4-1 overall, including 9-0 in district play.
