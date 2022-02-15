PLANO -- The Plano boys basketball team's battle cry all season has been, simply put, "stay focused." That was a common refrain from head coach Dean Christian leading up to Tuesday's district rematch against Marcus -- a game that took on a greater significance than a typical regular-season finale.
The Wildcats' special 2021-22 season has been linked to a record like none other in program history, and as those 32 minutes of game time ticked away against the Marauders on Tuesday, the aftermath was one of relief for Plano's longtime head coach.
Of course, there was plenty of joy and celebration mixed in along the way as the Wildcats strung together a 58-42 victory over Marcus to improve to 32-0 and complete the first-ever undefeated regular season in program history.
"That's all I knew to say. I've never been in a situation like this before," Christian said. "All I knew was if you stay focused and relied on what we've practiced and what we've been about all season long that we had a great chance of accomplishing this unbelievable feat. I'm just so proud of those guys."
It's an accolade that carried plenty of weight with those around the program. Players and coaches hugged one another following the final buzzer, celebrating a feat rarely seen at the Class 6A level. The Wildcats were serenaded with applause and cheers by another near-capacity home crowd -- a fan base that has swelled in its support with each win throughout Plano's run to regular-season perfection.
"It wasn't like it was easy. There were tough games and overtime games, and just the way these guys fought and persevered all season, I'm so proud of them," Christian said. "Now we have one more monumental dream to try and achieve, and that's to go pursue a state championship."
FINAL: Plano 58, Marcus 4232-0.@PlanoBasketball completes a perfect regular season behind a wire-to-wire victory over the 2nd place Marauders. pic.twitter.com/NFbNp1aZbi— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 16, 2022
Following a three-game stretch of matchups decided by six points or less, the Wildcats enter the playoffs on a roll with four consecutive double-digit victories under their belts, including Tuesday's rout of the second-place Marauders.
Plano's defense has been a constant during that surge, holding its previous four opponents to 36.3 points per game. With Marcus operating without leading scorer and senior Luke Smith on Tuesday, the Wildcats never let the Marauders settle into a rhythm on offense.
The Wildcats held Marcus off the scoreboard for the first four minutes of the game and surrendered just three points in the second quarter en route to a 26-13 lead at halftime. The Marauders seldom found quality openings at the rim opposite Plano's deep, rangy frontcourt with juniors Justin McBride, Kaden Stuckey and senior Robert Hall combining for nine blocks in the win.
"We've known that we're capable of playing great defense and that has been our staple," Christian said. "Luckily, we have a lot of guys who buy into it. In today's era, it's a little surprising to see so many guys want to play defense at that level all game long. We've got a group that can play offense, but they love to play defense together."
Plano's defensive energy kept the Marauders at a distance despite Marcus enjoying some sporadic success with a zone defense that at one point held the Wildcats to just six points over a 10-minute span in the first half.
"They run some really nice actions, and to do so with the pace and size they have makes it tough on us," said Shane Rogers, Marcus head coach. "I thought our zone did some nice things early on, but you've got to rebound out of it."
Buoyed by some timely contributions off the bench from seniors Chase Patrick and Connor Vaughn, plus some timely offense from freshman Jayden Ramnanan, Marcus found itself down just 17-11 late in the second quarter before Plano struck for a late 9-2 run to end the half. Senior Xavier Williams was the catalyst with nine of his game-high 16 points coming over the first two quarters.
Senior Elijah Brown notched 11 points for the Wildcats, while McBride had nine points on three 3-pointers and senior Makhi Dorsey chipped in eight points.
Ramnanan scored nine points to pace the Marauders, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Marcus initially ignited that run with a 44-39 overtime win on Feb. 1, a game that sidelined Smith with a sprained ankle. The Marauders managed to win their next three games to maintain a hold on second place in 6-6A and enter the playoffs at 10-4 in league play. Rogers expects Smith to be available when Marcus opens the postseason.
"Our real tests were those three games last week and we found a way to grind it out," Rogers said. "One of the ways we've done that ... is we've played more possessions in a zone this year than the previous years I've been here as a head coach. We're trying to creative and find solutions, but I'm really proud of the way the guys have stepped up. Our journey isn't done yet."
Plano echoed similar sentiments as its crosshairs shift to the postseason. The Wildcats will draw either Prosper or Denton Braswell in the bi-district playoffs, the first round in a region that includes five teams ranked in the state's top 10, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The unbeaten Wildcats are No. 8 in the latest 6A poll.
"We've got to believe that we can get better. It'll make these practices for the next week real," Christian said. "You've got to believe that you can be better and that over these next three practices that you can take one more step and take that extra momentum, belief and confidence. That's what we'll need, especially when look at the great teams that we've got to face."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.