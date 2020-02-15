For the 11th consecutive year, Plano ISD will have at least two girls basketball teams in the playoffs, and for the third straight year, that honor belongs to both Plano Senior and Plano East.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady Panthers begin their postseason campaigns this week, fresh off respective first- and second-place finishes in District 9-6A. That sets the stage for a pair of bi-district playoff matchups, with Plano drawing Rowlett for a 7 p.m. Monday tipoff at Richardson Berkner. The following night, East and Wylie take the floor at Plano West for a 7 p.m. showdown.
“You’re entering a stage where you have to win seven games, so everything has to be a level of perfection — from practice to drills to film to the scouting report,” said Jessica Linson, East head coach. “You have to amp yourself up to another level, and that can be a struggle with them being so young.
“… I expect a lot out of them, so you challenge them but you comfort them too, to let them know they can make it.”
Both teams come into the first round on a roll, sporting the two longest winning streaks in 9-6A. Plano, which went unbeaten in conference play after dropping its opener to Allen on Dec. 13, is yet to lose in 2020 and has won 10 consecutive games. The Lady Wildcats have done so with their best player, senior Jordyn Merritt, sidelined by an ACL injury, with senior Maggie Robbins and juniors Mikayla Eddins and Amaya Brannon collectively picking up the slack for a team that prides itself on defense.
During its 10-game winning streak, Plano has surrendered less than 36 points per game. They look to carry that momentum into the postseason against a Rowlett squad that mustered a fourth-place finish in 10-6A but is coming off back-to-back losses to top dogs Sachse and Lakeview Centennial. However, the Lady Eagles, led by veterans Reagan Warren and Nevaeh Zavala, have shown capable of hanging with upper-echelon competition — falling to Sachse 46-42 in the pair’s initial meeting in January.
East, meanwhile, looks to avoid an upset in its postseason opener against the third-place Lady Pirates, who enter Tuesday’s contest as winners of three straight ballgames. Despite breaking even at 3-3 during the first half of district play, East’s youth blossomed over the back end of the conference schedule with wins in five of its ensuing six games.
Several Lady Panthers made their postseason debuts last year in a run that was ultimately short-lived after being throttled by Sachse 68-42 in the bi-district round and returning contributors like sophomores Kayla Cooper, Tiana Amos and Ada Anamekwe look to take another step in their growth Tuesday.
“Coach (Joel) Zuniga does a good job over there. They’re solid, they’re fundamental,” Linson said. “He’s probably going to try to slow us down. I’m looking for it to be a good game.”
Boys’ battle for No. 4 seed continues
The fate of the last playoff spot in 9-6A boys basketball will go down to the final night of the regular season. Plano continues to hang onto fourth place in the district at 6-7 despite back-to-back losses to Prosper and Allen, but East has kept itself afloat with three straight wins — the latest a 64-51 victory over McKinney Boyd on Friday to improve to 5-8 and pull within one game of the Wildcats.
Plano had a chance to put the postseason chase to rest on Friday against first-place Allen, but a blitz of transition offense by the state-ranked Eagles, coupled with some early foul trouble for Plano sophomore guard Makhi Dorsey, cratered the Wildcats’ upset chances in a 63-39 loss.
“We’re a good team when we play hard and he’s really emerged as one of our top skill guys,” said Dean Christian, Plano head coach. “When you’re playing Allen, you can’t go down like that and expect to compete with them because they’re so strong all over. They come at you in waves and their subs are very capable of extending a lead or holding onto it. They can always have guys capable of carrying the game, so it was tough when Makhi got two fouls.”
Plano sophomore Xavier Williams and junior Trey Varney came off the bench to lead Plano in scoring with 12 and nine points, respectively. The Wildcats’ reserves accounted for two-thirds of the team’s scoring in Friday’s loss.
The setback sets up another win-and-get-in scenario for Plano, which hosts Plano West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. East, meanwhile, will hope for some help from its crosstown rivals in addition to scoring an upset over state-ranked Prosper, which visits the Panthers that same time Tuesday.
Any scenario where East and Plano wind up tied in the standings would result in a play-in game for the last playoff spot.
“This is playoff basketball. We can’t be any worse than fourth, which is a testament to what we’ve done up to this point,” Christian said. “Going back to back with Prosper and Allen is a tough week for anyone. We thought we had one against Prosper but let it slip away and unfortunately couldn’t validate that performance tonight.
“You’ve got to win those kinds of games. It’s even bigger now, but if you want to go to the playoffs, games like Tuesday are games you have to win.”
