Four years ago, I undertook the idea of declaring an unofficial city champion for Plano ISD athletics.
The early returns were clad in blue and white, as Plano West’s well-rounded brand of sports reigned supreme each of the first two years of this experiment. The past two years, however, featured a changing of the guard as Plano Senior graded out as the city’s top sports senior high school.
In anticipation of the upcoming school year, let’s find out if the Wildcats still remain perched atop the PISD athletics throne, or if West or Plano East will hold city bragging rights entering the fall.
Since the first three installments of this project went pretty seamlessly, it seems pretty sensible to keep the same criteria intact. As a quick refresher, only head-to-head matchups between the three PISD schools are factored in, plus a combination of district titles, playoff appearances and, of course, state titles.
So let’s work through each sport on the UIL calendar – starting with the fall sports, followed by winter and spring – and using nothing more than my own personal interpretation of the aforementioned criteria, condense that information into a point system for each of the PISD schools (three points is the highest score, one is the lowest) as an overall grade for how the three schools ranked in a specific sport, and add those totals up along the way.
We left off with the four fall sports and after grading out volleyball, football, team tennis and cross country, Plano Senior (nine) held a slim lead on Plano West (eight) and Plano East (eight).
Boys Basketball
After missing the playoffs in 2018, West leveraged District 9-6A’s most experienced roster into a bounce-back year on the ball court by returning to the postseason and advancing two rounds deep. Along the way, the Wolves swept their PISD bunkmates, despite a couple close-knit encounters with the Wildcats.
West was PISD’s lone playoff representative, with Plano finishing sixth and East seventh. The Wildcats did manage head-to-head bragging rights over the Panthers, however.
Plano West: 3 (11)
Plano Senior: 2 (11)
Plano East: 1 (9)
Girls Basketball
Star power shined brighter on the girls basketball court than perhaps any other sport in 9-6A, with the district sporting three McDonald’s All-Americans and up to six teams that were state-ranked at some point of the season.
Ultimately, Plano kept its head above water by tying Prosper for second place in the district standings, with East nabbing fourth place. The Lady Panthers continue to be a thorn in the Lady Wildcats’ side, splitting their head-to-head rivalry for the third consecutive year.
East and West split their two meetings as well, although the Lady Wolves — saddled by an untimely injury to All-American Jaden Owens during district play — finished outside the playoff picture.
Plano Senior: 3 (14)
Plano East: 2 (11)
Plano West: 1 (12)
Wrestling
The Wolves submitted their best year ever on the wrestling mats in 2019, capturing two individual state championships and placing fourth overall as a team at the state meet in February. Alum Ashley Lekas (165 pounds) and junior Tagen Jamison (132) earned gold medals for West, highlighting a continent of six wrestlers from the program to qualify for state.
Those two, plus Brian Pollard, Jacob Aragon and Daniel Countryman, cracked the top six in their respective weight classes.
East, meanwhile, turned in a strong year with its girls program, placing third in the district meet and sending Alaira Ruttenburg and Meghan Mulkey to state, while Plano’s Sam McCoy also qualified.
Plano West: 3 (15)
Plano East: 2 (13)
Plano Senior: 1 (15)
Swimming
The accolades were widespread for the PISD during pool season, with seven student-athletes qualifying for the state meet, including at least one swimmer from all three programs.
The Wildcats turned in the top overall state finish among locals, taking 21st overall on the strength of two fifth-place swims by senior Alex Sanchez. He was joined by junior Austin Ngo and seniors Andrew Ham and Thomas Kuo for the 200-yard medley relay (13th place), while East junior Trey Dickey (12th in the 200 freestyle, 14th in the 500 freestyle) and sophomore Maguire Sheppard (16th in the 100 freestyle), plus West junior Antonio Romero (18th in the 200 freestyle) also qualified.
Beforehand, the Wolves kicked off their postseason with a district championship for its boys team and placed both its boys and girls in the top five of the team standings at regionals. Plano wasn’t far behind, cracking the top seven for both its squads at regionals.
Plano Senior: 3 (18)
Plano West: 2 (17)
Plano East: 1 (14)
Boys Soccer
The lone sport where PISD failed to send a team to the playoffs had an otherwise clear-cut pecking order. In most years, Plano’s 23 points accrued in the district standings are enough to qualify for the postseason, but 9-6A was an outlier in 2019, with the Wildcats falling one point shy of their first playoff appearance since 2014.
Plano did manage a 4-0 sweep of East and West, however, while the Wolves got the better of their head-to-head series with the Panthers, winning one matchup and drawing even on another. Ultimately, West placed sixth overall and East had a three-year playoff streak snapped by going winless in district.
Plano Senior: 3 (21)
Plano West: 2 (19)
Plano East: 1 (15)
Girls Soccer
Pound-for-pound, this was probably the most contentious sport between the three PISD programs, finishing within three points of one another in the district standings and tying in two of the six head-to-head meetings between the trio.
Of those six matchups, West emerged with the best record (2-1-1), narrowly edging East (1-1-2) and Plano (1-2-1) to nab the fourth and final playoff spot in 9-6A. On the other hand, the Lady Panthers had an edge in not only winning their head-to-head series against the Lady Wolves, including a 4-0 shellacking late in the season, but authored the best head-to-head goal differential of the three (plus-3 versus West’s plus-1).
If the regular season extends one more week, perhaps East’s late surge is enough to qualify for the postseason, but as is, the Lady Wolves get the edge not only with the top overall head-to-head mark among the three teams but by parlaying their playoff berth into a two-round run.
Plano West: 3 (22)
Plano East: 2 (17)
Plano Senior: 1 (22)
Check back next week for results from the spring portion of the PISD athletics calendar: baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track.
