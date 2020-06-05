With five teams in its district ranked among the state’s top 25 heading into the final week of the preseason, the Plano West baseball team knew full and well what would be needed to compete in 9-6A.
The Wolves poured plenty into shoring up their offense to combat the litany of talented arms that awaited in conference play. But as that part of its arsenal fortified an identity, West flexed its might through a formula of pitching and defense that gave the team hope that it could hang once the district schedule got underway.
“We were excited. Most teams coming out of tournaments are really trying to solidify their lineups or finalizing their pitching order and we felt like we had taken care of all that,” said Kevin Clark, West head coach. “We were feeling pretty confident going into district play.”
The COVID-19 pandemic precluded the Wolves from getting to build off that confidence, as the team concluded its campaign at 5-4 overall — one of eight teams in 9-6A that had a record above .500 when play was halted.
If West had reason for optimism, it need look no further than the production on the mound from senior Danny Davis and junior Nick Moore.
The Wolves tallied a 4-1 record in non-district starts between those two — the likely Tuesday-Friday combo West anticipated deploying for 9-6A play.
“Danny pitched for us in the playoffs a couple years ago against Marcus and did real well. We knew his senior year that he would bring a leadership presence on the mound and we weren’t worried about him ever getting frazzled at any point,” Clark said. “Plus, being a starting quarterback in 6A football, there isn’t much more mental toughness than you can get there.”
Moore, meanwhile, was one of the area’s breakout stars last season after nabbing 9-6A newcomer of the year honors. Recently committed to Texas Tech, Moore only expanded his skill set during an abbreviated junior campaign.
“Last year was more based on his offensive numbers than his defense. But this year, he really stepped up and focused on his pitching and he was just lights out,” Clark said. “At our first scrimmage against Wylie East, he only threw a couple innings and retired five of the first six in a row. We played them again in the first tournament and had a no-hitter going into the fifth. We had done a great job hitting and fielding as well, and had even taken on playing center field for us.”
In the Wolves’ five wins, they surrendered a total of four runs — all in games that saw either Davis, Moore or senior Alex Ramos, who drew praise from Clark as well, start on the bump. The blueprint was in place as West cleaned up its execution on offense.
“Coming off last year, we were disappointed with how we finished in district. We knew we would have strong district pitching and were excited about that, but we knew we had to get the offense going,” Clark said. “That was our main point of emphasis this year. We worked on a lot in the fall as far as situational baseball — not just putting the bat on the ball but actually driving it in the gaps. We talked about mindset in at-bats as well.”
Clark noted senior CJ Difiglia had impressed as one of the Wolves’ senior leaders, helming third base and producing out of the two-hole. Senior Garett Boone had some breakout magic of his own in the works, solidifying a starting role in the outfield and eventually landing a college commitment with Oklahoma Christian.
“One inning in the Wylie East tournament, from right field, [Boone] threw out two guys in a row for the second and third outs of the inning — two guys trying to go from third to home,” Clark said. “That was pretty awesome. I don’t think I had ever seen that in a high school game.”
Those two join Davis, Ramos, Jacob Aldridge, Brandon Blair, Nolan Chasak, McKinnon Crawford, Michael Weingarden and Gage West as part of a senior class whose consistency and work ethic left an indelible mark on the program.
“Our group this year was very dependable. They came in to work everyday, and that’s tough — showing up and giving it your best every single day,” Clark said. “I was really proud of the way it was coming together everyday in practice. This group was really open to coaching. Everyone put their egos aside after last year and realized that we had to get after it to prepare for this season.”
The Wolves will instead have to regroup in anticipation of 2021, where a talent-rich junior class that includes Moore, recent Air Force commit Chase Spencer and two-sport star Jacob Stephens — three players that have logged varsity reps since their freshman years — leads West into a new-look 6-6A.
“I’m excited. We’ve had our eye on this group since we had them in camp coming into their freshman year. It’s a really strong group. Nick Moore verbally committed to Texas Tech and Chase Spencer recently committed to the Air Force Academy. You can’t beat your shortstop and center fielder already having that decision done and off their shoulders so they can just focus on baseball and have fun,” Clark said. “I think the senior group next year is going to be really strong, and you’ve got to have that. It all starts at the top if you want to make a run.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.