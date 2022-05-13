On May 7, the Plano ISD athletics department added six more names into its Hall of Honor, including a trio of siblings.
Plano West alums Rochelle Vaughn, Brittney Vaughn and Vickiel Vaughn were among the inductees recognized on May 7 at a ceremony held at the Plano ISD Sockwell Center. All three were instrumental in getting their respective athletic programs off the ground not long after West opened its doors in 1999.
Rochelle and Brittney were standouts performers for the Lady Wolves' basketball team before going on to play in college at Arkansas.
Brittney was named district MVP as a senior in 2004 after averaging 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals under former head coach Don Patterson. She was also her district's offensive player of the year in 2003.
Rochelle, meanwhile, produced at a similar level for West with 17 points and six assists during her final season of high school basketball. A two-time district MVP who received all-region and all-state nods from 2000-02, Rochelle has since gone on to enjoy success locally as a head coach, leading the Frisco Memorial girls to a Class 5A state runner-up finish in March.
Vickiel was a standout performer for the West football team, playing both wide receiver and defensive back. A two-time all-state selection who earned all-district first-team honors on both sides of the ball, Vickiel went on to also play collegiately at Arkansas and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL draft.
In addition to the Vaughn siblings, PISD inducted former Plano East head girls basketball coach Lucy Haug, former West head football coach Mike Hughes and Plano alum Rucker Lewis into the Hall of Honor.
Haug coached the Lady Panthers from 1981-2003, tallying a record of 480-236. She led the East girls to nine district championships and 11 playoff appearances, including four trips to the regional tournament.
Hughes was on staff for a trio of Class 5A state championship wins for the Plano football team (1986, 1987 and 1993) before taking the reins at West at the school's head football coach and athletic director from 2002-15. Hughes led the Wolves to eight playoff appearances and was named 8-5A coach of the year in 2004.
Lewis, meanwhile, was a three-sport standout at Plano from 1970-73. He lettered in football, baseball and track, contributing to the Wildcats' 1971 state championship run on the gridiron.
The ceremony also included a special recognition of the Plano girls soccer program's 1997 5A state championship team, as well as Dr. William Burns II, Dr. Alexander Glogau, Dr. Allan Sutker and James "Dudie" Thomas.
Plano basketball duo recognized
Plano held its annual spring Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, as several student-athletes put pen to paper realize the longstanding of playing college athletics.
Two student-athletes received additional recognition that morning, as seniors Xavier Williams and Josie Bruder both received a $250 scholarship as recipients of the Love of the Game award, presented by BODYARMOR sports drink.
Williams is committed to play basketball for Collin College and Bruder will be headed to Mary Hardin-Baylor for the next chapter in her basketball career.
Both players were instrumental in their respective teams' success in 2021. Williams was named co-MVP of District 6-6A and led the Wildcats in scoring at 13.1 points per game during a year that included an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the area round of the playoffs. Bruder was an all-district first-team selection for the Lady Wildcats, who also advanced to the second round of the postseason.
The Plano boys basketball team will also have representation later this month on May 27 at the Faith 7 Basketball Bowl, held in Shawnee, Okla. Wildcats seniors Makhi Dorsey and Robert Hall will represent their home state in the annual all-star showcase pits standout high school basketball players from Texas and Oklahoma against each other.
The game will take place at the Noble Complex on the campus of Oklahoma Baptist University.
JPII names new head football coach
The John Paul II football program is under new leadership after promoting Nick Schiele to take over as head coach.
Schiele is the fifth head coach in program history, taking over for Mario Edwards Sr., whose lone season at the helm came in 2021. John Paul said in a press release that Edwards decided to step away from his post to advance his career elsewhere.
"When I arrived at JPII in 2017, one of my first conversations was with Nick about establishing a sense of community and building a winning culture within our football program," said George Teague, John Paul athletic director. "Before I had even started my tenure, it was evident that he was focused on delivering those objectives. Nick is a great football coach, understands our mission and vision as a football program and as a school, and is committed to instilling character-driven values in our student-athletes."
Schiele is a John Paul alum who graduated in 2008. He played both football and baseball for the Cardinals, earning all-district honors in both sports and received all-state commendation in football in 2007. Under Edwards, Schiele served as John Paul's special teams coordinator and was the school's sports information and media relations director.
The Cardinals went 1-8 last season, including 0-7 in district play. Just two years prior, John Paul made its deepest playoff run ever after finishing as TAPPS state runners-up under Teague.
"This really is a dream come true, and I take this responsibility to heart," Schiele said in a press release. "I am no stranger to adversity, and I welcome the challenge set before us. Our goal moving forward will be to build an intelligent, disciplined, tough-minded team, with the understanding that chemistry and talent will develop in due course. We already have a fantastic core group of guys and I can't wait to see what they accomplish together."
