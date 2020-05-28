Although the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any stateside high school sports during the springtime, the recruiting landscape hasn’t missed a beat during times of quarantine.
Be it verbal commitments or scholarship offers, a number of Plano-area athletes have used the time away to either builds toward or outright solidify the next chapter of their careers upon graduation.
Tyson on track for Tech
The John Paul II boys basketball team had its best season ever in 2019-20, and a big part of that was due to the breakout year for junior Jaylon Tyson.
Last week, the Cardinals' leading scorer secured a pivotal piece of his future on the hardwood after verbally committing to Texas Tech.
Few basketball prospects rose their stock throughout Texas quite like Tyson during the 2019-20 season, transitioning from a bench role as a sophomore to a starting spot under first-year head coach Dan Lee. As a junior, Tyson averaged 23.6 points, 5.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.1 steals for a John Paul squad that posted a 40-1 record and captured its first-ever Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship.
A TAPPS all-district and all-state first-team selection, Tyson logged double-digit scholarship offers with Oklahoma, Texas A&M, TCU, Creighton, Xavier and SMU among the schools who joined Tech in its recruitment of the 6-foot-6 forward.
After beginning his junior year unranked by numerous scouting outlets, Tyson is now tabbed a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ranked as the No. 75 player in the country for the Class of 2021.
He and the Cardinals will defend their state championship later this year, with Tyson joined by fellow junior Alec Zambie and sophomore Cameron Corhen as key returners. John Paul also gets a boost with the transfer of Manny Obaseki, who’s verbally committed to Texas A&M after submitting a district MVP campaign at Allen.
Brannon bound for Louisiana Tech
Plano Senior junior Amaya Brannon wasted no time in carving out a crucial role on one of the top girls basketball teams in the state last season.
All the while, the forward has been mulling a future on the college hardwood when her high school days are over – a decision that recently culminated in a verbal commitment to play for Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs were the first Division I school to offer Brannon back in June 2019, with North Texas and Stephen F. Austin also expressing interest in the 5-foot-11 forward.
Spending the first two years of her high school career at Plano West, during which she racked up a pair of all-district selections, Brannon transferred to Plano during her junior season and helped lead the team to a District 9-6A championship.
An all-district first-team pick, Brannon stepped up for the Lady Wildcats in the wake of a season-ending injury to star forward Jordyn Merritt. Brannon picked up the slack by leading the team in scoring during conference play at around 11 points per game on top of six rebounds, five assists and per two steals per contest — helping the Lady Wildcats advance to the regional finals for the second time in three years.
Jones-Scott staying in state
Last season, an otherwise young Plano East football team put a lot on the shoulders of senior running back Trey Jones-Scott, who entered the year as the program’s lone returning offensive starter.
Jones-Scott had a banner send-off to his high school career and won’t be putting down the football anytime soon — announcing a commitment on May 19 to continue his career at Texas College, an NAIA school based in Tyler.
Jones-Scott was a workhorse for the Panthers during his senior campaign, finishing the year as the team’s leading rusher (709 yards) and receiver (418 yards). Out of the backfield, Jones-Scott logged six touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and tacked on team-high marks in both receptions (33) and receiving touchdowns (four) as well.
His 418 receiving yards rank as the most by an East running back since alum Dante Taylor’s 700 accrued in 2011.
Jones-Scott earned an all-district second-team spot for his efforts, one year removed from an honorable mention nod as a junior.
A two-year starter at running back that also saw time at linebacker early on during his varsity career, Scott-Jones racked up 2,482 total yards and 22 scores.
PCA sophomore picking up offers
Prestonwood Christian sophomore Kiersten Johnson is only halfway done with her high school basketball career and has already caught the eye of numerous Division I college programs.
In the month of May alone, Johnson has received scholarship offers from Ole Miss, North Texas and Virginia Tech. Her first Div. I offer, announced via Twitter in late January, came from SMU.
A 6-foot-3 forward, Johnson will get plenty of chances to boost her profile in the coming years after submitting an all-state honorable mention campaign as a sophomore. Johnson tallied 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and a team-high 3.7 blocks — in addition to finishing fourth on the team in made 3-pointers (17) — to help Prestonwood advance to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.