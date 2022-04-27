Only one night remains in the District 6-6A baseball schedule, and the league's final playoff berth remains undecided.
Tuesday narrowed that field of contenders down to three teams with Plano keeping its postseason hopes afloat after shutting out rival Plano West on the road, 3-0. Both programs are still alive in the playoff picture, as is Hebron, which eliminated Lewisville from the mix on Tuesday with a 6-1 victory.
The Hawks, just one week removed from occupying eighth place in 6-6A, have suddenly won three district ballgames in a row to vault into a fourth-place tie with West at 5-8. Hebron has the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Wolves as well, giving them the inside track on a playoff spot. The Wildcats sit one game back at 4-9.
The Hawks can clinch a postseason berth with a win Friday over the Farmers, while a loss could open the door for either Plano or West, who will rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the Wildcats' home diamond.
"We played our way into this hole, but any time two of the Plano teams play each other anything can happen. It's a different game with a playoff vibe," said Rick Cremer, Plano head coach. "After Friday's game, we'll see where we're at. We've got to win that game to have a chance at anything."
FINAL: Plano 3, Plano West 0Big one for @PSHSWildcatsBas, who keep their playoff hopes alive by grabbing a rivalry win on the road. Sam Wilson tosses 5.2 scoreless innings and Kyle Bade, who led off the game with a triple, does the rest. pic.twitter.com/FyXGDfgdUs— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 27, 2022
That was Plano's plight on Tuesday as well, looking to halt a three-game skid in district play. The Wildcats had totaled just three runs over that stretch but put themselves in an advantageous spot on Tuesday by opening the contest with a lead-off triple to right field by junior Kyle Bade. Two batters later, a grounder by senior Troy Piesker resulted in a West fielding error that allowed Bade to make his way home for a quick 1-0 lead.
"We've been in such a funk at the plate. We've been getting good pitches to hit and we just haven't been executing, so getting a start like that really gives the team that confidence to let them know that they can do this," Cremer said.
Cremer lauded the Wildcats' situational execution on Tuesday. Such was the case in the third inning as senior Dennis Sutton and Piesker strung together back-to-back singles before junior Drake Detherage brought in Plano's second run on a sacrifice fly.
In the sixth inning, junior Tyson Hall managed to extend a ground-ball single into a sprint to second base on the throw by West. He was then moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt by junior Will Kriska and made his way home after the Wolves' starting pitcher, senior Brian Hallum, was called for a balk.
"More than anything, we executed on situational baseball tonight. We did a slash hit-and-run to move a guy from first to third, and that kind of stuff gets our guys excited," Cremer said. "As a coach, it's really exciting to see high school kids get excited over the small-ball stuff."
Mid 3: Plano 2, West 0@PSHSWildcatsBas tacks on another one. Drake Detherage plates a run on a sacrifice fly and Dennis Sutton beats the throw to home. pic.twitter.com/heJNUithid— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 27, 2022
The rest was left to senior Samuel Wilson, who pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless ball, striking out three batters before giving way to Bade for the final 1.1 frames. An all-district first-team pick in 2021, Bade struck out three of the five batters he faced to seal the win.
"Sam played a complete game against Plano East and was fantastic tonight against West, so apparently he really likes going against these other Plano teams," Cremer said. "He kept them off-balance -- a good hitting team -- and was able to get ahead and let all his pitches work for him."
The Wolves only mustered two hits on the night, a double from senior Austin Birkhoff and a single by junior Sareen Patel. West put additional runners on base via three walks and a hit batter but never managed to square the equalizer.
West managed to put two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, prompting a pitching change to Bade. The hurler needed four pitches to record the inning-ending strikeout and preserve the Wildcats' three-run lead.
"Unfortunately, when we had the guys on, we just didn't get the big hit," said Kevin Clark, West head coach. "I know it's cliche, but at the end of the day when you get guys in scoring position someone has to come through with the bats. We've actually done a pretty good job at that this year but it just didn't happen for us tonight."
The Wolves hope to right the ship on Friday but doing so won't guarantee a playoff berth. West would need a win over Plano coupled with a Hebron loss to Lewisville to clinch a postseason appearance.
"You've got to go out and play, win and give yourself a chance," Clark said. "You don't have the weight of the world on your shoulders. You're playing baseball. Just go have fun, play with your brothers and let the chips fall where they may.
"In this district, you never know what's going to happen. It's not as big of a chance if we had gotten the win tonight, but it's a chance and I'll take it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.