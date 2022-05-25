PLANO — With three qualifying berths for the Division I state 7-on-7 tournament up for grabs Saturday, the Plano football team made good on its first qualifying tournament appearance of the summer.
The Wildcats went a perfect 4-0 on the day, sweeping through pool play and getting the better of Richardson Pearce in the qualifying round, 27-20, to earn a spot in next month's state tournament. Plano hosted a state-qualifying tournament for the second straight year, welcoming 23 other football programs from around the area for games played at Clark Stadium and the fields surrounding the venue, as well as Williams High School.
"It was really cool to see us transition from spring training in pads to summer 7-on-7. It was exciting to see that transition and how smoothly it all took place," said Todd Ford, Plano head coach. "We felt like we had a great spring and really picked up from we left off from that. It was exciting for us to watch our kids compete and show the improvement we saw as a staff during spring training."
The Wildcats ran the gamut of ballgames during their four-game slate on Friday, opening with a thriller that saw the team outlast Frisco Centennial in triple overtime, 39-33. Plano then got the better of a Colleyville Heritage team that had already locked up a spot in the state tournament at a previous qualifier, 25-14, and closed out the morning with a 20-14 victory over North Crowley to finish unbeaten in Pool A.
"It's just quality reps. I don't think there's any doubt that the state of Texas is better overall due to the increase in popularity in 7-on-7," Ford said. "It continues to grow and over the period of a summer, we want to see our kids compete and execute our offensive and defensive schemes at a high level. It gives us an opportunity to do so and those things are really valuable to us leading up to fall practices."
Plano then defeated Pearce to secure one of the 64 berths available in the Div. I state tournament, scheduled for June 24-25 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
That used to be an annual summertime trip for the Wildcats, who are among the area's more credentialed 7-on-7 programs. Saturday clinched Plano's 15th overall appearance in the state tournament — at one time amassing an 11-year streak of qualifications from 2005-15. The Wildcats won the event in 2012.
"It was cool seeing how excited the kids were," Ford said. "They're seeing their hard work pay off and those are great lessons they can build upon. You want your kids to be successful and we felt like it was a great Saturday for us."
It helps in 7-on-7 to have experience at the skill positions, and Ford feels like his Wildcats possess just that heading into their 2022 season. Plano will look for players like Kavion Grady, Esteban Deras and Anthony Howard to emerge as key contributors at receiver, while Kameron Jones is back at running back after leading the Wildcats in rushing as a junior.
Plano will be under new leadership behind center, however, quarterbacked on Saturday by Drew Forkner, who started for the football and boys basketball teams at John Paul II as a junior.
"He had a great Saturday and built off a great spring. I thought he did a great job leading us as well. I'm really proud of him," Ford said.
Ford noted Grady will also contribute in the secondary alongside Josh Campbell, operating behind an experienced crop of linebackers with Ethan Hemby, Colin Wanek and Jeffrey Sekula, who was named defensive newcomer of the year in District 6-6A last season as a sophomore.
As those units continue to hone their chemistry, Ford said the Wildcats will begin playing in weekly 7-on-7 leagues around the second week of June as part of tuning up for their trip to College Station later in the month.
Also in action
Plano wasn't the only program from 6-6A represented during Saturday's SQT. Reigning district champion Marcus plied its craft from Williams, going 2-1 on the day and finishing second in Pool D.
The Marauders shined on defense in holding opponents to just 8.7 points per game and helped spur the team to decisive wins over Richardson Berkner (27-6) and Mesquite Poteet (20-7).
In between, however, Marcus was edged in a defensive battle with eventual pool winner North Garland in a 13-7 loss.
The Marauders have been busy on the SQT circuit this year, already having competed at a qualifying tournament hosted by Melissa last month. Marcus went 3-1 in that event, falling to Heritage in the qualifying round.
The Marauders are also on the docket for Saturday's SQT hosted by Justin Northwest. Marcus shares a pool with Azle, Denton and Keller Timber Creek that begins play at 8 a.m.
Plano ISD bunkmate Plano West was also in action on Saturday, going 0-3 on the day. The Wolves were game along the way, dropping pool matchups to Wylie East (28-6), Sherman (20-19) and Frisco Lone Star (18-16).
