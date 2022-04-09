McKINNEY -- As the Plano boys soccer team trudged through its third overtime match of the postseason, head coach Tex McCullough sensed a lull in his group's energy.
"Wake up, wake up," McCullough shouted, urging his players to conjure a second wind with a chance at qualifying for the UIL state tournament hanging in the balance.
Between yet another penalty kick save and timely execution on a set piece, the emotions not only escalated for the Wildcats but overflowed in celebration as the final buzzer sounded from McKinney ISD Stadium in a 2-1 overtime victory over Keller in Saturday's Region I-6A final.
"The whole team played so hard. I'm so happy. They deserve it," McCullough said. "They play hard and they've played hard all year, when really I don't think anyone thought that we would be here. It's a great feeling when you work this hard. They've done amazing things to get us here ... and that's what you needed to get to state."
FINAL: Plano 2, Keller 1 (OT)@PSHSMensSoccer is headed to state!! Christian Cifuentes scores the go-ahead goal in OT following a Nolan Giles PK equalizer late in regulation. Plano books its 1st state semifinal berth since 2009! pic.twitter.com/wdO3gHL7i4— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 9, 2022
It took no shortage of late-game heroics to get Plano to the regional finals. The Wildcats won shootouts in both the bi-district round against Denton Guyer and in the regional quarterfinals against Allen, and that composure in tight quarters came through once again on Saturday.
And as has often been the case this postseason, senior goalkeeper Henry Huffstetler was the catalyst. On top of numerous acrobatic saves over the course of the match, Huffstetler came through in the 84th minute by stuffing a penalty kick by Keller's Cade Whitmire to preserve a 1-1 tie. Huffstetler has saved at least one PK in four of the Wildcats' five playoff wins.
"We know every time going into extra time that we can come out with the win. If it goes to PKs, we know we can win. We're always confident and keep that positive mindset," Huffstetler said.
"Almost every playoff game, Henry has changed the momentum for us. He's a special kid," McCullough said. "Even when they got that PK, I felt like we would be fine because we've got Henry. The crowd knows it and that's why they start chanting his name."
Plano's Henry Huffstetler does it again!! He stops a Keller PK in the 1st OT to preserve the 1-1 tie. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/KLEiC6mFSP— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 9, 2022
In one fell swoop, the energy shifted in Saturday's bout. Just four minutes after Huffstetler's save, Plano seized its first lead of the contest following a free kick by senior Diego Zamora. A scramble ensued in the box, which ended with senior Christian Cifuentes delivering a bicycle kick to net his third goal of the regional tournament.
"[Cifuentes] has really stepped up. He's stepped up when people have been hurt and turned into a real threat for us. He's been on fire," McCullough said.
PLANO GOAL!!! @PSHSMensSoccer cashes in on a Diego Zamora free kick just outside the box. A scramble in the box and Christian Cifuentes has his 3rd goal of the regional tournament. Goal comes in the 88th minute and gives the Wildcats a 2-1 lead on Keller in OT1. pic.twitter.com/fs51LMpAAH— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 9, 2022
It marked the second consecutive goal for the Wildcats after falling behind 1-0 in the 54th minute. Keller took the initial lead on a 41-yard free kick by Matthew Sanchez that was headed in by Maddox Mallery to put the Indians in front.
Plano stayed aggressive, however, and was rewarded 10 minutes later after senior Nolan Giles was fouled in the box. Granted a penalty kick, Giles promptly converted to net the equalizer.
"I probably yelled too much at halftime," McCullough said. "We went in without momentum again and they stepped it up. We really started putting it on them in the second half, then they got back into it and Henry changed the game for us once again."
Saturday's win secured the Wildcats' first trip to the UIL state tournament since 2009, which is also the last time Plano hoisted a state championship in boys soccer. The Wildcats will next take the pitch at Georgetown's Birkelbach Field at either 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals.
"It's been a fun journey and it's not over. We want to go the distance. I'm very proud of my team and we're ready to take a road trip," McCullough said.
Carroll too much for Marcus in girls' final
The Marcus girls soccer team saw its season end one win short of a trip to the state tournament, falling to Southlake Carroll on Saturday, 2-0.
"Being here last year, I was hoping that the mentality would be the right way. I think today we played a little bit of not to lose versus trying to win, and I think that came back to bite us," said Chad Hobbs, Marcus head coach. "We were a little more defensive than usual, we didn't throw numbers in the attack like we normally do until we got down 1-nil, and then there was a bit of urgency."
Having dictated the bulk of its 2022 campaign on its terms, Marcus spent much of the afternoon warding off an offensive barrage by the Lady Dragons. Carroll generated a steady string of attempts on goal, but the Lady Marauder back line managed to either block or steer those shots off frame. Star freshman Kennedy Fuller was the catalyst, flanked by sophomore Zoe Matthews as the constants in Carroll's initial surge.
Although it took 26 minutes for the Marcus defense to at last surrender a shot on goal for sophomore keeper Bry Russell, the Lady Dragons' persistence paid off in the 36th minute. Fuller fielded the ball on a counter, juked past a Marcus defender and buried a low shot for the 1-0 lead.
Carroll iced the win in the 76th minute after Matthews found senior Hanna Khan for a goal.
"Their studs are in the attack and we knew that coming in. [Fuller] got free once, just like she did in the semis and she scored," Hobbs said."Allen pretty much shut her down the whole time, but she got free once and scored. That's the sign of an exceptional player, and she did the same with us today."
The attempts didn't come as readily for the Lady Marauders. Marcus' first shot didn't materialize until the 32nd minute of Saturday's match on a one-hopper by senior Kennedy Wise, and Carroll largely neutralized any activity in the box by the Lady Marauders.
It was fourth clean sheet in five playoff matches for the Lady Dragons, who prefaced Saturday's performance with a 1-0 victory over Allen in Friday's regional semifinal.
Saturday marked only Marcus' second loss of the 2022 season. Marcus totaled a 23-2-3 record for the year, including a District 6-6A championship.
"To go to back-to-back regional finals is hard to do, especially in Region I and how chalk-full it is with competitive teams," Hobbs said. "They're not pleased right now and we're disappointed because we wanted to go to that next step, but I'm extremely proud of the kids and the seniors for how they led us this year."
