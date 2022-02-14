FRISCO -- For two-and-a-half quarters, the Plano East girls basketball team had their hands full with Prosper in Monday's bi-district playoff rematch.
The Lady Eagles threw the proverbial kitchen sink at the District 6-6A co-champions, mixing up their pressures and defensive coverages and doing what they could to keep the Lady Panthers out of the paint and off the glass.
East seniors Donavia Hall and Savannah Adjetey were unfazed. The two combined for 29 of the team's 39 points in the second half -- a resurgent two quarters for the state-ranked Lady Panthers that fueled a 60-42 victory from Wakeland High School and advanced East to the area round. The Lady Panthers will next play Richardson at a time and place to be determined either Thursday or Friday.
"Our defensive rotations weren't great early on and Prosper plays pretty fast as well, so we just talked at halftime about getting back into half-court man and defending," said Derrick Richardson, East head coach. "I think that made a big difference for us ... and, of course, Donavia got on a little hot streak."
FINAL: Plano East 60, Prosper 42Big 2nd half for the Lady Panthers, who outscore Prosper 39-25 over the final two quarters to punch their ticket to the area round. @PESHGirlsHoops pic.twitter.com/Zeqvs37YA8— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 15, 2022
With Prosper's zone defense clogging the paint, Hall let it fly from beyond the arc on Monday -- raining six triples en route to 19 points for the reigning 6-6A MVP. Four of those 3-pointers came in the third quarter to help the Lady Panthers gain some separation from a Prosper squad that stayed on East's heels for the entirety of the first half.
"It's great when you have a player like that who just puts it on her shoulders," Richardson said. "When [Hall is] hitting shots like that, she's tough to guard. She does so much for us and it's not always scoring, but when she's called upon to do that, she'll step up and do that."
Prosper hung within 29-26 midway through the third quarter before Hall sank 3s on back-to-back possessions. Adjetey then scored a layup off a steal for East's first double-digit lead of the night at 37-26 with 2:07 left in the third.
"That was tough. I didn't do a very good job at getting our kids in position as far as talking with where [Hall] was at," said Trey Rachal, Prosper head coach. "That stretch in the third quarter was the difference in the ballgame. I think she had three 3s in about our possessions. She's a heck of a player and we know that."
With Hall sniping away at Prosper's half-court defense, Adjetey helped generate a wealth of offense in transition thanks to a stifling defensive performance. The guard hounded passing lanes to generate numerous steals that she either finished on the other end and assisted a teammate for an easy basket. Adjetey led all scorers with 20 points on the night, including 16 in the second half.
She was on the receiving end of a pass from Udo in the closing seconds of the third quarter, sinking an open corner triple just before the buzzer for a 42-29 lead.
"[Adjetey] played amazing tonight and as much as anything, it was thanks to her defense," Richardson said. "We talk about that in general -- as a team, we want to create offense with our defense and she's as good as anyone at doing that for us. She played lights-out."
End 3Q: Plano East 42, Prosper 29Savannah Adjetey with a huge quarter on both sides of the floor. She hits a last second 3 for a double digit lead heading into the 4th. Adjetey had 9 pts that quarter, Donavia Hall had 12. pic.twitter.com/gHDPDOhuLc— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 15, 2022
It was those exact sequences that Prosper managed to avoid in the first half, limiting the damage in transition and slowing East into more of a half-court game. Despite some early hardships on the glass -- Lady Panther junior Idara Udo opened the game with two put-backs for a quick 5-0 start on her way to a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double -- Prosper teamed up to limit those second-chance opportunities in the paint and found itself within striking distance in trailing 12-10 after one quarter and 21-17 at halftime.
"We tried to keep them off balance. I thought other than the first two possessions we did exactly what we wanted to in the first half," Rachal said. "We kept them off the glass and kept them a little confused and took away some of their athleticism and made them shooters. We didn't do as good of a job in the second half."
Senior Bowden Janacek paced Prosper with 11 points, while senior Peyton Mosley and junior Mason Duncan tallied seven apiece during the Lady Eagles' swansong for the 2021-22 season. Prosper qualified for the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons on the strength of a fourth-place finish in 5-6A at 7-5.
"I enjoyed this group. We've got some young guards and our seniors really gave us a heck of a year," Rachal said. "I don't think anyone had big thoughts of us doing much this year and here we are playing one of the best teams in the state and we had them on the ropes for a little while. It was a great year for our kids and I'm proud of them."
East, meanwhile, advances to the area round for the third consecutive season. The Lady Panthers next draw a Richardson squad that defeated Arlington Martin on Monday.
