The Plano East girls basketball team had a size advantage in seemingly every matchup throughout Friday's road game against crosstown rival Plano West.
As the contest wore on, particularly early into the second half, the Lady Panthers put that edge to use and promptly reaped the benefits.
East (4-3 in District 6-6A) lived in the paint all throughout Friday's ballgame, weathering a scrappy defensive effort from the Lady Wolves (2-5) to take a 50-41 victory and close out the first half of the 6-6A schedule in sole possession of fourth place.
"This was big in that regard. The three teams below us had all beat each other, so this puts us in the driver's seat," said Derrick Richardson, East head coach. "There's still work to be done and we've got to take care of business to hold onto that spot, but if we do what we're supposed to do, we can mess around and maybe play ourselves into a higher seed. We knew tonight was one of our most important games yet."
FINAL: Plano East 50, Plano West 41Big one for @PESHGirlsHoops to maintain a hold on the 4th playoff spot at the 6-6A midpoint. Another monster double-double for Idara Udo (17 pts, 17 rebs). Destiny Jones and Sema Udo add 10 apiece, while West gets 18 from Monica Marsh. pic.twitter.com/o6JBCKFYIf— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 14, 2023
Only one game separated the Lady Panthers from the Lady Wolves heading into the night. Following the win, East built a two-game cushion in the standings over the trio of West, Lewisville and Plano at 2-5.
The Lady Panthers' pivotal win came inside familiar confines for Richardson, who spent the bulk of his coaching career as an assistant for West's boys basketball team under Anthony Morgan. Fittingly enough, Richardson applied one of Morgan's teachings to how East approached the start of the second half of Friday.
"Coming out strong in the third quarter is something we've always talked about. Being in this gym, there's no better example because that was a coach Morgan thing," Richardson said. "He always said that you needed to come out in those first three minutes of the third quarter and establish the tone for the whole second half. Games that can be close down the stretch can be won or lost during the third quarter, so we stress that."
It was within the first two-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter where East's most pronounced stretch of the ballgame materialized. The Lady Panthers slowed the tempo and worked the ball inside to immediate results. Senior Idara Udo scored out of the post, and she and fellow senior Destiny Jones converted baskets on put-backs to build a 33-26 lead with 5:52 left in the third.
"As far as trying to establish our size, it was something we game-planned for but just weren't doing in the first half," Richardson said. "We played to their pace and let their defense do to us exactly what they wanted. We were playing out of control and taking bad shots, so we talked about calming down, getting the ball inside and using our advantages."
The Lady Panthers lived in the paint on both ends of the floor, complementing their interior offense with a pair of charges drawn by Jones and Udo early into the third quarter to put the Lady Wolves' leading scorer, senior Monica Marsh, in foul trouble. Up to that point, Marsh had scored 16 of her team's 26 points.
"It's something we've tried to build for a couple years. You see a team that's good at that like Coppell, who we saw on Tuesday, and I had clip after clip of them sliding over and taking charges," Richardson said. "A lot of times if you're in position and give it a shot, there's a good chance you'll get the call. We want to establish that as part of our culture and they're finally starting to take more charges."
HALF: Plano East 26, Plano West 24Drawn charge in the closing secs of the half, as Ainsley Diepenbrock denies a last-second Monica Marsh layup. @PESHGirlsHoops led by as many as 7 that quarter behind 9 pts and 8 rebs from Idara Udo, but Marsh (16pts) has West right back in it. pic.twitter.com/toPK7n6Kwi— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 14, 2023
As a result, the Lady Wolves had to operate with their offensive anchor shackled to the bench for the remainder of the third quarter — the longest stretch of the season that West has had to go without Marsh on the floor, according to head coach Matthew Parkman.
But to the Lady Wolves' credit, they didn't let the game get away. Over the remaining five-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter, West played East to a 5-5 draw and trailed just 38-31 leading into the fourth quarter.
"Our bench did an amazing job coming in and maintaining things," Parkman said. "We made a comment to Monica and Ava (Shane) that we were right where we needed them. Our bench did some great things there. Everyone stepped up and filled their role. That was adversity we had never been through."
Generating offense was a chore at times for both teams, with West only converting three shots from the field between the second and third quarters. Credit East's length on defense for disrupting that effort, but the Lady Wolves hung tough behind an attack-minded approach that yielded an abundance of free throws. On the night, West shot 14-of-21 from the line to stay within striking distance.
"It's been one of our Achilles heels all year. We had a ton of fouls against Lewisville, Plano and Coppell," Richardson said. "We've stressed the defensive end all year and we want to play hard, aggressive defense because that gives us the best chance to win, but we just haven't found that fine line yet between staying in position and not fouling. We've got to keep working at it."
But while West managed to tread water for much of the third quarter, the Lady Panthers opened the fourth on a 6-2 run to build a 44-33 lead before Marsh re-entered the game. East never let its lead creep below eight points, continuing to generate offense inside while bottling up West's perimeter shooting on the other end of the floor.
"As big as they are, we wanted to use our size to be more athletic, push the pace and get the ball going in transition," Parkman said. "We wanted to get high-volume shots on them, but their size is impressive. They're a lot bigger than what you see on film and I think that disrupted our shooters a bit tonight."
The tallest Lady Panther on the floor, Udo tormented West inside with a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double, while Jones and sophomore Sema Udo added 10 apiece for East. Marsh scored 18 points on the night, while freshman Zaviyana Madison chipped in 13, including eight in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Wolves look to regroup for a second-half district push at 7 p.m. Tuesday at state-ranked Coppell, while East hosts first-place Hebron that same time.
Plano West has to call timeout, presumably to get Monica Marsh back in after @PESHGirlsHoops builds a 44-33 lead w/ 5:17 left in the 4th following this Destiny Jones layup. West has hung tough w/ Marsh out, but East opens the 4th on a 6-2 spurt. pic.twitter.com/OTP6uPHOdF— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 14, 2023
