Idara Udo

Plano East senior Idara Udo logged a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double on Friday to help the Lady Panthers top Plano West on the road, 50-41.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Plano East girls basketball team had a size advantage in seemingly every matchup throughout Friday's road game against crosstown rival Plano West.

As the contest wore on, particularly early into the second half, the Lady Panthers put that edge to use and promptly reaped the benefits.

Zaviyana Madison

Plano West freshman Zaviyana Madison, left, sinks a 3-pointer from the corner on Friday during the Lady Wolves' district ballgame against Plano East.

