Between sporting two teams ranked in the state's top 10, and a slew of nip-and-tuck battles elsewhere in the playoff picture, the first half of the District 6-6A girls basketball schedule wasn't without its share of noteworthy moments.
As was the case last season, all comers are playing catch-up to Plano East, which has built off its unbeaten run through 6-6A in 2020-21 in familiar fashion.
The Lady Panthers are undefeated in league play once again, but getting there has meant withstanding several worthy challengers, including from a resurgent Coppell team that carried a 27-0 record into its first meeting with East.
Flower Mound and Plano are all too familiar with playoff contention, while Plano West is intent on authoring its own bounce-back year with a fourth-place standing in 6-6A so far.
As the second half of the district schedule gets underway, here's a look around 6-6A and where things stand.
1. Plano East (8-0)
Matt Welch: Dating back to the 2019-20 season, the Lady Panthers have won 24 consecutive district ballgames.
But no two seasons are the same, and East has endured its share of adversity in getting to the halfway mark unbeaten this year, including injuries to point guard and Oklahoma commit Kayla Cooper as well as guard Rachel Wang.
Seniors Donavia Hall and Ada Anamekwe have helped steer the Lady Panthers through all comers in 6-6A so far -- spearheading a defense that has limited district opponents to 32.5 points per game following Tuesday's 41-40 squeaker over Hebron.
So long as East maintains its edge on defense, knocking them off their first-place perch won't come easy.
2. Coppell (7-1)
David Wolman: Year three of the Ryan Murphy era has produced the best season in program history.
The state sixth-ranked team in Class 6A has enjoyed quite a dramatic turnaround, going from 13-13 last season to 29-1 this year and on the cusp of its first playoff appearance since 2018.
Coppell has been led by the standout play of junior guard/forward Jules LaMendola and senior forward India Howard. Their talent was on full display in Tuesday's 75-43 rout of No. 24 Plano. LaMendola poured in 39 points and 12 boards, while Howard had 20 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.
Allyssa Potter, Ella Spiller, Landry Sherrer and Saiya Patel have provided great secondary scoring for a Cowgirl team that has been without injured junior guard Waverly Hassman for the last six weeks.
3. Flower Mound (5-3)
Matt Welch: The Lady Jaguars' early-season potential has carried over into district, with the team currently in position to return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus.
Flower Mound has an intangible no other team in 6-6A can match with its frontcourt depth, and that alone gives the squad a fighting chance against all comers. The Lady Jaguars boast plenty of size and length to deter opponents from navigating the paint, with juniors Madison Cox, Abbie Boutilier and senior Sarah Edmondson leading that charge.
Cox brings a unique scoring and ball-handling arsenal for her 6-foot-2 frame, while seniors Alexis Adams and Hailey Bingham keep opposing defenses honest with their marksmanship beyond the arc.
4. Plano (4-4)
Matt Welch: If the playoffs began today, the Lady Wildcats would get the nod for the No. 4 seed despite being tied with rival Plano West. Plano can thank its 69-56 win over the Lady Wolves on Feb. 14 for that early edge in the tiebreaker.
Otherwise, it's been an up-and-down conference run for the Lady Wildcats, who have already matched their loss total in 6-6A from last season.
Along the way, Plano has leaned plenty on junior Salese Blow to steer the offense. The second-year guard is averaging 19.3 points over her team's past four games.
Closing out the month on a winning streak will be vital for the Lady Wildcats, who face a daunting stretch to begin February with games at East on Feb. 1, home against Flower Mound on Feb. 4 and at West on Feb. 8.
4. Plano West (4-4)
Matt Welch: The Lady Wolves have endured some adversity along the way but can take pride in battling their way into the playoff conversation at the midpoint.
West has taken care of business by defeating the teams beneath them in the standings, but it'll likely take a win over one of the prior four squads for the program to potentially procure its first postseason appearance since 2017.
As the Lady Wolves attempt to snap that drought, expect senior Monica Marsh to have her say. The four-year starter exited the first half of district play averaging more than 22 points per game against 6-6A opponents, highlighted by a 33-point eruption against Plano.
5. Hebron (3-5)
Matt Welch: The Lady Hawks were an area playoff qualifier a year ago but face an uphill climb to book a return to the postseason. If Tuesday's one-point loss to East was any indication, perhaps Hebron is ready to turn a corner.
The Lady Hawks showcased the kind of staunch defense that made them such a tough out one year ago, holding the Lady Panthers to their third-lowest scoring output of the season.
Having sophomores Jordan Thomas and Paris Bradley at the controls had a big hand in that performance, and those two underclassmen will be tasked with shouldering plenty as Hebron looks to make a second-half push up the standings.
6. Lewisville (1-7)
Matt Welch: Another playoff qualifier from a year ago, the graduation of a talented senior class has given way to a season of peaks and valleys for the youthful Lady Farmers.
Lewisville's district campaign hasn't been without chances to climb the standings. The Lady Farmers dropped a pair of three-points verdicts to West and played Hebron to a draw through three quarters in a 49-42 loss.
Juniors Mya Dotson and Kianna Jones have impressed scoring the ball for Lewisville, and senior Kyra Franklin has been a double-double machine with seven on the year, according to first-year head coach Catherine Williams.
7. Marcus (0-8)
Matt Welch: The Lady Marauders remained in search of their first district victory following Tuesday's 59-45 setback to Flower Mound.
Last finding the win column Dec. 28 against Lake Highlands, Marcus will look to jolt an offense that averaged just 33.1 points per game during the first half of district. Even in defeat, Tuesday's game against Flower Mound was a positive step in that respect with 45 points marking the team's highest-scoring output in district thus far.
Senior Grace Wagner and sophomore Alina Martin scored 11 and nine points, respectively, in that outing.
